HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs took the field for the first two series of the Hall of Fame Game in August, questions arose about whether he was going to be a part of first-year coach Josh McDaniels' offensive structure.

"I definitely sat there when they told me that I was playing, I was just like, 'Damn OK, well ... I'm about to go put on a show now,'" Jacobs said Wednesday. "I might as well go in and get my couple reps and whatever I do with it, kind of just stamp it."

