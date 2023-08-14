Athletics Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker follows through on a three-run triple during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Jordan Walker hit a bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 7-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics in a matchup of last-place teams on Monday night.

"It's a learning curve," Walker said. "I've been in those situations before and didn't come through."

