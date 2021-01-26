The Searcy Lady Lions ran up against a buzz saw in the second half of a 57-26 loss to the Jonesboro Lady Golden Hurricane on Monday night at the Lions Den.
Searcy trailed 21-13 at halftime. Jonesboro outscored Searcy 26-6 in the third quarter. Searcy’s Ashley Brown and Chelsea Johnson each scored two points while Kendricka Turner and Naliyah Hadley each hit a free throw.
Searcy tried to get back in it in the fourth quarter. Hadley hit consecutive 3-pointers to make the score 50-25. From there, Jonesboro outscored Searcy 7-1 the remainder of the game.
Hadley led Searcy with 11 points. Asharia Brown had 5. Johnson had 4. Brown scored 3. Blair Henry had 2. Turner scored one.
Destiny Thomas led Jonesboro with 21 points. Ereauna Hardaway had 10.
