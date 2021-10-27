For the first time this season, Searcy junior running back Dede Johnson was held under 100 yards as the Lions lost to Jonesboro 35-13 on Friday night.
Johnson was leading the state in rushing prior to the Jonesboro game, averaging 210 yards per game. He finished with 88 yards on 22 carries against the Golden Hurricane.
Searcy, which has already clinched a spot in the upcoming Class 6A state playoffs, has two games remaining – at El Dorado on Friday and at home against Sylvan Hills on Nov. 4. Those two teams are tied for second in the 6A-East.
Harding Academy continued its roll toward the playoffs with a 40-16 win over Melbourne last Friday.
The Wildcats are 6-2 on the season with their only losses coming to teams not in Class 4A or lower.
In the win over Melbourne, Harding Academy quarterback Kade Smith completed 22 of 29 passes for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns. Running back Andrew Miller rushed 18 times for 148 yards and two scores. Landon Koch caught 9 passes for 157 yards and 3 touchdowns. Kyler Hoover caught 6 passes for 96 yards.
Harding Academy travels to Newport on Friday night. If Harding Academy wins, it will win the 3A-2 conference championship. If Newport wins, the two teams will be tied with one loss in conference play.
Beebe got its third win of the season last Friday, beating Watson Chapel 41-0l. With the win, the Badgers improved to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the 5A-Central.
The top four teams in the conference qualify for the playoffs. Beebe is currently tied for third with Little Rock Christian. Maumelle is fifth at 2-3. However, Beebe has lost to both Little Rock Christian and Maumelle.
The Badgers have a monumental task this Friday when they travel to Little Rock to take on top-ranked and defending state champion Pulaski Academy. If Beebe wants to make the playoffs, it will have to pull off what might be the shocker of the season in beating the Bruins.
The Riverview Raiders dropped their fourth consecutive game Friday night, falling to Class 4A Lamar 44-12.
Riverview coach Chris Keylon said his team played better despite the loss, adding that the Raiders played more like they did during their four-game winning streak after dropping the season opener to Bauxite.
The top five teams in the 3A-2 conference advance to the playoffs. Riverview is tied for fifth with Salem, who the Raiders beat earlier this season.
The Raiders travel to Mountain View in the regular-season finale Friday night. The Yellowjackets are 1-2 in league play.
The 2021 season has not gone well for the Bald Knob Bulldogs and first-year coach Lonnie Roberson. They lost to Mountain View 56-28 last Friday, dropping to 0-8 on the season.
Bald Knob has been in several of their games, including losses to Riverview and Heber Springs. However, the Bulldogs have not been able to close out games.
They have a great chance to win this Friday when they travel to Mustang Mountain to take on Central Arkansas Christian. The Mustangs are also 0-5 in 4A-2 conference play. Their two wins came over Class 2A Carlisle and Class 3A Mayflower.
Rose Bud, the lone 8-man football team in White County, finished its season with a 49-15 loss to Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock. The Ramblers ended their season with a record of 2-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.