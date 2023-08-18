EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The way Daniel Jones played in his preseason debut, it looks as if the New York Giants got a steal signing him to a $160 million contract in March.
No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers wasn't as good, but he showed flashes of things to come in his second preseason game.
Jones was near perfect Friday night, completing 8 of 9 passes for 69 yards and a touchdown in leading the Giants to a 21-19 victory over the Panthers.
His TD pass covered 4 yards to Daniel Bellinger and he hooked up three times for with 30 yards with exciting tight end Darren Waller in a series that might have New York fans dreaming of 30 points a game.
"I thought we did some good things," said Jones, who is entering his fifth season and is coming off a breakout year in which he helped New York reach the playoffs. "I thought we executed pretty well. A couple plays, could sharpen up a few things there, we'll look to do that. But overall, I thought we executed well."
The only pass that Jones threw that was incomplete was a drop by Waller, who promised to make it up to his quarterback down the road.
Waller was very impressed with how fast the offense got off the blocks in its first action after sitting out the opening game against the Lions.
"It's not an easy thing to do," he said.
Backup Tyrod Taylor threw a 33-yard TD pass to big-play rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt, while Eric Gray scored on a 9-yard run for New York (1-1). The Giants rested star running back Saquon Barkley for the second straight week.
Young, who did little in his NFL debut last week against the Jets, showed flashes and put points on the board for the first time, taking the Panthers (0-2) on a 15-yard, 62-yard drive that Matthew Wright capped early in the second quarter with the first of his two field goals.
"I feel like there's there's always room for improvement," Young said. "It's about trying to keep growing day by day. So I think the more reps and more experience you get, to go up against another team, that's a valuable experience for me, especially in this league."
Young played two series and was 3 of 6 for 35 yards. His best throw was a 15-yard toss to Jonathan Mingo on a play the former Alabama star read a blitz by Wink Martindale's defense and found the hot receiver.
"It was a good read, and I think he was seeing it really well," Panthers coach Frank Reich said. "They did blitz a few times. I think we made the right protection calls every time. I just felt like he was comfortable and poised in the pocket and seeing what he was supposed to see."
With veteran Andy Dalton sidelined, third-string quarterback Matt Corral led the Panthers 66-yard drive that Raheem Blackshear capped with a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Fourth-string quarterback Jake Luton made things interesting with a 20-yard TD pass to Gary Jennings with 6:47 to play.
FALCONS 13, BENGALS 13
ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder led an impressive drive for Atlanta in his preseason debut and the Falcons settled for a field goal with 2 seconds left for a tie with Cincinnati.
After sitting the starters last week in a 19-3 victory at Miami, the Falcons (1-0-1) went with the ones for their opening possession.
Ridder completed 7 of 9 passes for 80 yards and also broke off a 7-yard run before the drive ended with an interception off a deflected pass. Cornerback Mike Hilton appeared to make contact with intended receiver Scotty Miller before the throw arrived, but no flag was thrown. The ball bounced into the air and was picked off by defensive end Joseph Ossai.
After a snoozer of a game, the final minute provided some dramatics in a largely empty stadium, with a bunch of backups and roster hopefuls on the field.
Jake Browning guided an 80-yard drive to that put the Bengals (0-1-1) ahead 13-10 with 50 seconds remaining. He completed four passes for 42 yards and scrambled twice for another 33 yards, setting up Chase Brown's 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining.
But Atlanta third-stringer Logan Woodside connected on three straight passes for 53 yards before a third-down throw in the end zone was batted down. The Falcons then sent out Younghoe Koo for the tying 45-yard field goal.
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.