SEARCY - The eighth-ranked Harding men's track and field team broke one school record, set three NCAA provisional marks and won 14 events Thursday at the Harding Open, held at the new Ted Lloyd Track.
The highlight of the meet was Harding sophomore Antiwain Jones clearing 2.18 meters or 7 feet, 1.75 inches in the high jump, becoming the first Harding athlete ever to clear 7 feet outdoors. On hand as the event official was Steve Celsor, the previous record holder at 6 feet, 11 inches, a record he set in 1976.
Jones' high ranks second in NCAA Division II this season.
Junior Jonathan Wall cleared a provisional height of 4.85 meters or 15 feet, 11 inches in winning the pole vault. He ranks 12th nationally.
Freshman Yves Bilong won the triple jump with a provisional mark of 15.10 meters or 49 feet, 6.5 inches. He ranks eighth in Division II.
Other event winners included Tad Kirby (100 meters, 10.66; 200 meters, 21.65), Noah Haileab (1,500, 4:00.72), Jackson Pruim (5,000m, 15:22.94), Anton Kopytko (long jump, 7:25m, 23-09.50), Kelmen de Carvalho (shot put, 14.74m, 48-04.50; discus, 46.80m, 153-6), Kenneth Hatley (hammer, 55.08m, 180-8) and Casen Hammitt (javelin, 56.79m, 186-4).
SEARCY — The 22nd-ranked Harding women's track and field team had one NCAA provisional and 11 event victories Thursday at the Harding Open, held at the new Ted Lloyd Track.
Junior pole vaulter Sierra White won the event with a provisional 3.95 meters or 12 feet, 11.50 inches. She ranks fifth nationally in the pole vault.
Running event winners included freshman Dinah Winders (1,500 meters, 4:48.91), freshman Cella Nguema (100 hurdles, 14.57) and senior Lauren Shell (400 hurdles, 1:04.31).
Harding won both relay events. The team of Nguema, Jayden Ellerman, Sarah Gautreaux and Briana Johnson won the 4x100 in 48.97 seconds. Shell, Ellerman, Kylie Hall and Lisa Retailleau won the 4x400 in 4:02.77.
In the field events, sophomore Kiera Blankinship won the high jump at 1.60 meters or 5 feet, 3 inches. Shell won the long jump at 5.25 meters or 17 feet, 2.75 inches. Senior Cooper Monn won the hammer at 49.55 meters or 162 feet, 7 inches, and junior Anna Kay Clark won the javelin at 41.15 meters or 135 feet.
