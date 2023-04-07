SEARCY - The eighth-ranked Harding men's track and field team broke one school record, set three NCAA provisional marks and won 14 events Thursday at the Harding Open, held at the new Ted Lloyd Track.

The highlight of the meet was Harding sophomore Antiwain Jones clearing 2.18 meters or 7 feet, 1.75 inches in the high jump, becoming the first Harding athlete ever to clear 7 feet outdoors. On hand as the event official was Steve Celsor, the previous record holder at 6 feet, 11 inches, a record he set in 1976.

