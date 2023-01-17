Trail Blazers Nuggets Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, center, drives the lane between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and forward Michael Porter Jr. in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night.

Jokic, who was 13 of 14 from the floor, finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets improved to 13-0 this season when the two-time reigning NBA MVP records a triple-double.

