DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113 on Tuesday night.
Jokic, who was 13 of 14 from the floor, finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets improved to 13-0 this season when the two-time reigning NBA MVP records a triple-double.
"We're going in the right direction," Jokic said. "We're playing with a lot of confidence."
The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering the league's health and safety protocols. Acting coach David Adelman stepped in and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets didn't miss a beat.
In the locker room after the game, the team dumped a bucket of cold water on Adelman to celebrate.
"It was cold. No, it was cool," cracked Adelman, who's the son of longtime NBA coach Rick Adelman. "The guys were excited."
This was a game that, at times, turned into the Jokic vs. Lillard Show. It was Lillard's 214th career game with 30 or more points.
But Jokic proved too difficult to contain.
"You call plays for him and those plays sometimes turn into team-conceptual basketball because of him. He gets guys involved," Adelman explained.
Michael Porter Jr. had 23 points and Jamal Murray added 17 for Denver, which improved to 20-3 at home as a capacity crowd braved a snowstorm that was starting to hit the city.
The Trail Blazers dropped their eighth straight road game.
Denver led by 13 points in the fourth quarter but saw the Blazers slice into the lead. A Bruce Brown dunk helped spark another run by the Nuggets to pull away.
After the game, Lillard voiced his frustration with the officiating late in the game.
"It's a lot of stuff that we could have done better, but down the stretch I just felt like the refs just decided the game," said Lillard, who drew a technical foul late in the fourth quarter. "Obviously it's going to be bumps, it's going to be a physical game, both teams working hard to win a game. We get down the stretch and it was just like everything we did was a foul. That's just what it seemed like to me."
This time, there was no need for any late-game theatrics by Jokic, who hit a last-second, game-winning 3-pointer against Orlando on Sunday.
Lillard had a big first half with 30 points. He's no stranger to turning in an explosive half against Denver. He had 32 points in the second half against the Nuggets on Dec. 8.
"He's an all-time, all-time player," Adelman said of Lillard. "He's something."
BUCKS 130, RAPTORS 122
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points and Milwaukee beat Toronto.
The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth consecutive game, shot 19 for 39 (49%) from 3-point range.
Fred Van Vleet led Toronto with 39 points. Gary Trent Jr. added 28 points and Pascal Siakam had 23.
Play got chippy and action was halted at 6:40 of the fourth quarter with Milwaukee leading 113-110 because of an altercation involving several players neat the Bucks' basket. Milwaukee's Brook Lopez was whistled for two technical fouls and ejected. Technicals were also called on Toronto's O.G. Anunoby and Jamaal Magloire on the play.
Lopez scored 15 of his 19 points in the third quarter before being ejected.
76ERS 120, CLIPPERS 110
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 41 points and the 76ers recovered after blowing a 14-point, first-half lead to beat the Clippers for their third straight win.
Embiid had nine rebounds and made 15 of 18 free throws before leaving the game with 2:53 remaining. Philadelphia fans chanted "MVP! MVP!" as he raised both arms to encourage the cheers.
Tyrese Maxey added 22 points off the bench. Tobias Harris had 20 points as the 76ers closed out a Los Angeles sweep, having edged the Lakers by one point two nights earlier.
After getting outscored 37-27 in the third, the Sixers dominated the fourth. They outscored the Clippers 30-21 in a reversal of the third when LA rallied from 11 points down.
Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points to lead the Clippers.
SPURS 106, NETS 98
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio snapped a five-game skid with a win over injury slowed Brooklyn.
Jeremy Sochan added 16 point as San Antonio. Johnson was 11 for 26 from the field, including two key baskets in the fourth quarter.
Brooklyn lost its third straight. The Nets have dropped every game since Durant suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. Irving was a late scratch due to a sore right calf.
Ben Simmons had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for Brooklyn in the opener of a five-game trip. T.J. Warren added 19 points and Claxton had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and four assists.
