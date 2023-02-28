HOUSTON (AP) — When Nikola Jokic was presented with the game ball by Denver coach Michael Malone after recording his 100th career triple-double, Malone said the superstar seemed almost embarrassed by the gesture.
"He is a unique person who doesn't want any of the attention or credit," Malone said. "He just wants to go about his business and help this team win its first championship."
Jokic had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 24th triple-double this season and his 15th in the last 20 games, and the Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 133-112 on Tuesday night.
The Nuggets have won each game in which he's had a triple-double this season and 28 straight dating back to last season. Jamal Murray added 32 points.
Jokic needed just three quarters to become the sixth player in league history with 100 triple-doubles, with the big man sitting out the entire fourth with the game out of hand.
He seemed nonplussed by the accomplishment, calling it "nice" and when pushed to note the rarity of what he'd just done, he deferred to the team.
"I appreciate how we played," he said. "That's what I appreciate. But all the, let's say achievements, awards, contracts or whatever, it's just — I don't want to say coming naturally — but you don't chase it. It's really nice. I think it's going to be the best when you finish (your) career and just look behind you and see what you did."
He joins Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107) and LeBron James (106) as the only players to have accomplished the feat.
There wasn't any hint of a celebration in the locker room after his big night. He sat alone at his locker with an ice pack on his back as he ate popcorn from a small box by pouring it directly into his mouth.
The only evidence of the two-time MVP's milestone was that game ball in his locker that his teammates signed to commemorate the moment.
"I think all of us in Denver — I challenge myself to do this — should never take him for granted, never take his greatness for granted," Malone said. "Because I grew up in this business... and things can change quickly so I make sure I appreciate everything he does.
"And for him to be mentioned with all these historical accomplishments just reminds you that we are so blessed to have a guy like Nikola, who is as talented as he is, who accomplishes all these things on the court, but the most important and impressive thing about Nikola is with that he's so humble."
The hapless Rockets were done in by a balanced scoring attack by the Nuggets, a game after allowing Damian Lillard to score a career-high 71 points in a loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Michael Porter Jr. added 17 points and Bruce Brown had 15 off the bench to help the Nuggets to their second consecutive victory and sixth in the last seven games.
Jalen Green had 17 points in his return after missing two games with a strained left groin and rookie Tari Eason also scored 17 as the Rockets dropped their 10th in a row.
Green said seeing how a team like Denver plays could help the Rockets learn how to be better.
"They move the ball a lot," he said. "Moving without the ball, relocating. A lot of times we get stagnant and we just watch whoever has the ball. They never did that. That's something we can take from them."
Denver, which leads the Western Conference, never trailed and dominated Houston for most of the night. The Nuggets led by as many as 26 and were up 106-84 entering the fourth quarter.
Denver was up by 20 with about nine minutes left when Malone took the rest of his starters out and cleared the bench.
The Nuggets were up by 20 at halftime and had stretched the lead to 86-60 with about 8 ½ minutes left in the third quarter after a 6-0 run, with the last four points from Porter. The Rockets then went on an 11-5 run, powered by seven points from Green, to get within 91-71 midway through the quarter.
GRIZZLIES 121, LAKERS 109
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 28 of his 39 points in the third quarter, had 10 assists and 10 rebounds and Memphis beat Los Angeles in the Lakers' first game since LeBron James injured his right foot.
Xavier Tillman finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane scored 16 points apiece.
Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points and 19 rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV scored 21 points. Austin Reaves had 17, while matching his season high with four 3-pointers.
Morant took over in the third quarter, connecting on 10 of 12 shots. That broke open a close game and gave the Grizzlies a 93-84 advantage entering the fourth.
BUCKS 118, NETS 104
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 15 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Brooklyn for its 15th straight victory.
Jrue Holiday had 14 points and eight assists for the Bucks, who went 10-0 in February and have passed Boston for the best record in the NBA. They got Antetokounmpo back after he missed their home victory over Phoenix on Sunday with a bruised right quadriceps.
Mikal Bridges led Brooklyn with 31 points. Spencer Dinwiddie had 26 points and eight assists.
SPURS 102, JAZZ 94
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and San Antonio beat Utah to snap a 16-game losing streak.
Doug McDermott added 19 points for the Spurs, Jeremy Sochan had 13 and Devonte Graham 12. San Antonio improved to 15-47, winning for the first time this season after trailing to start the fourth quarter.
Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and nine rebounds for Utah.
PACERS 124, MAVERICKS 122
DALLAS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 32 points and won a duel of birthday boys with Luka Doncic, leading Indiana past Dallas.
Doncic had 39 points and nine rebounds on his 24th birthday but fell to 1-4 in games with Kyrie Irving since the superstars were paired in a deal with Brooklyn before the trade deadline.
Irving scored 16 points, but his 3-pointer just before the buzzer was the last of five misses from deep in the final two minutes with Dallas trailing by two.
The 23-year-old Haliburton, born on Feb. 29, 2000, was 9 of 18 from the field and 12 of 15 on free throws while adding seven rebounds and six assists.
WIZARDS 119, HAWKS 116
ATLANTA (AP) — Washington spoiled Quin Snyder's Atlanta coaching debut, getting 37 points from Bradley Beal and 28 from Kyle Kuzma in a victory over the Hawks.
Trae Young led Atlanta with 31 points.
Snyder spent eight seasons as Utah's coach before resigning last June after the Jazz were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs. The 56-year-old Snyder says he left coaching to spend more time with his family, but the chance to lead the talented but enigmatic Hawks lured him back to the sideline sooner than expected.
KINGS 123, THUNDER 117
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 29 points and Sacramento beat Oklahoma City for its fourth consecutive victory.
Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists and Kevin Huerter added 20 points for the Kings. They also beat the Thunder on Sunday night.
Thunder rookie Jalen Williams matched a season high with 27 points. Dario Saric, a reserve forward/center the Thunder acquired in a trade with Phoenix before the All-Star break, had a season-high 21 points. But Oklahoma City shot just 43.9% in its fourth straight loss.
RAPTORS 104, BULLS 98
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 19 and Toronto beat Chicago for its eighth victory in 10 games.
O.G. Anunoby added 17 points and Jakob Poeltl had 14 to help the Raptors win their fourth straight at home.
Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 23 points and Zach LaVine had 17. DeMar DeRozan scored 13 points against his former team.
Denver got going again after that, using an 8-2 spurt to make it 99-73 a couple of minutes later.
