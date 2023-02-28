HOUSTON (AP) — When Nikola Jokic was presented with the game ball by Denver coach Michael Malone after recording his 100th career triple-double, Malone said the superstar seemed almost embarrassed by the gesture.

"He is a unique person who doesn't want any of the attention or credit," Malone said. "He just wants to go about his business and help this team win its first championship."

