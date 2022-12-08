SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 11-game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets 118-109 on Thursday night.
Johnson sparked the turnaround by making his first nine shots and his first three 3-pointers in helping San Antonio win for the first time since Nov. 11, ending the second-worst skid in team history.
"This has been the first game in a while where we were clicking defensively," Johnson said. "You can tell when we get stops, get out and run and be able to get out front. If we can keep that mindset of defense first, get stops and we let the offense take care of itself, we'll be in great shape."
Tre Jones had a career-high 26 points and reserves Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson added 12 apiece.
Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. scored 23 points for Houston. Alperen Sengun added 16 points and 11 rebounds, with all five Rockets starters scoring in double figures.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich returned after missing the previous two games with what the team termed a "minor medical procedure."
McDermott, Richardson, and Romeo Langford also returned, but the Spurs were without starters Jakob Poeltl, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell.
Rockets coach Stephen Silas said the matchup between the Western Conference's worst two records would be a "battle of young, inconsistent, hard-playing guys."
The Spurs' defensive efforts were the difference.
The Rockets committed 14 turnovers and shot 45% from the field, while the Spurs shot 55% and were 13 for 36 on 3-pointers.
"I didn't like our swagger tonight," Silas said. "I didn't like our defensive intensity. I didn't like our attention to detail. I didn't like how they were the aggressor, and we weren't."
Johnson went 5 for 5 to open the game after struggling for much of the past month. The Spurs rode Johnson's hot start, shooting 12 for 19 in taking a 24-21 lead.
"I thought he held the ball less," Popovich said. "He caught it, he poled it and attacked the rim without any hesitation, especially in the first half. He did that great."
Malaki Branham sandwiched a 3-pointer between a pair of 3s by Johnson as the Spurs rallied for a 68-65 lead four minutes into the second half. San Antonio was 8 for 14 on 3-pointers in building a 14-point lead in the third quarter.
San Antonio extended its lead to 20 points midway through the final period.
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and Miami held off Los Angeles.
Tyler Herro scored 19 and Caleb Martin finished with 17 for the Heat. Butler scored Miami's final eight points.
Paul George finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers, who went 0-2 on their Florida swing after falling in overtime at Orlando on Wednesday.
Reggie Jackson scored 20 for the Clippers, while Nic Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. each added 11.
The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard — he's now missed 20 of 27 games this season — on the second night of a back-to-back, part of the ongoing plan for managing his right knee issues. For Miami, starting point guard Kyle Lowry was out for the first time this season, given a game off for rest, and backup point guard Gabe Vincent (left knee) remained sidelined.
NUGGETS 121, TRAIL BLAZERS 120
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray's 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted Denver to a thrilling victory over Portland.
Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining.
Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes.
Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to snap a three-game losing streak.
Lillard finished with 12 assists and nine 3-pointers. Jusuf Nurkic had 21 points and nine rebounds, but Anfernee Simons was 3 for 12, missing all six attempts behind the arc.
