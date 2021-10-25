For the first time all season, Searcy running back Dede Johnson was held in check.
Johnson finished with 88 yards rushing on 22 carries as the Lions lost to Jonesboro 35-13 on Friday night at Lion Stadium.
With the loss, Searcy drops to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in 6A-East play. Jonesboro is 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the league.
Johnson had not been held under 100 yards all season.
Jonesboro took the opening kick off and scored on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Rykas Acebo to Kavon Pointer with 10:15 left in the first quarter. Tenison Roscoe kicked the first of five extra points.
After a Searcy punt, the Golden Hurricane scored again. Markevious Pickett scored on a 9-yard run with 6:24 left in the first quarter.
The score remained the same until late in the second quarter.
Searcy drove 63 yards in 12 plays with Dede Johnson scoring on a 2-yard run with 1:37 left in the first half. The extra point was blocked.
Searcy overcame a holding penalty on the first play of the drive. Then it appeared Jonesboro’s Andre Reed scored on an interception return, but Jonesboro was called for roughing the passer on a late hit on quarterback Ckyler Tengler.
The big play fo the drive was a 25-yard pass from Tengler to Caleb Cunningham down to the Jonesboro 29.
The Golden Hurricane did not go away late in the first half. They drove 70 yards in only six plays. Acebo started the drive with consecutive 13-yard completions to Pointer. Three plays later, Acebo threw a 38-yard pass to Drake Taylor down to the Searcy 2. Tyrin Ruffin then scored on the next play to give the Hurricane a 21-6 halftime lead.
On the first play of the second half, Reed did get his pick-six, returning an interception 26 yards for a touchdown, giving Jonesboro a 28-6 lead.
The score remained the same until late in the third quarter. Aceby threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Pointer with 3:18 left in the quarter.
Searcy’s final score came on a 14-yard pass from Tengler to Reid Miles with 3:59 left in the game. Tim Ulsperger kicked the extra point to account for the final score.
Acebo completed 16 of 20 passes for 235 yards. Pickett led the Golden Hurricane with 105 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Pointer caught five passes for 105 yards. Ruffin caught three passes for 35 years.
Tengler completed 19 of 32 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown.
Searcy travels to El Dorado on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
