Two local football players have won awards in the past few weeks.
Searcy junior running back Dede Johnson was named the Little Rock Touchdown Club Player of the Week for his performance against Sheridan on Sept. 24.
Johnson rushed for 305 yards and six touchdowns on 24 carries in the Lions 43-13 win over the Yellowjackets.
Harding Academy junior kicker Kyle Ferrie was named the Kohl’s Kicking, Punting and Snapping Camps National Player of the Week for his performance against Briarcrest Christian on Sept. 24.
Ferrie made 4 of 5 field goal attempts. His makes came from 39, 37, 36 and 25 yards. All seven of his kickoffs went for touchbacks, and his only punt was downed inside the Briarcrest 20-yard line.
As anyone can see, Johnson and Ferrie are two of the best at their position in the state. They are both fun to watch.
Recaps from last week
The Searcy Lions and Harding Academy Wildcats were both victorious, beating West Memphis and Mountain View respectively.
Searcy is on a three-game winning streak after starting the season 0-2. The Lions have beaten Batesville, Sheridan and West Memphis — the last two coming in 6A-East play.
Searcy coach Zak Clark said his team is buying into the team philosophy and things are starting to come together for the first-year head coach. Clark gives a lot of credit to his veteran offensive line, which is helping the Lions average 263 yards rushing per game.
Junior running back Dede Johnson has rushed for 1,046 yards and 12 touchdowns through five games.
Searcy will try to keep the streak alive this Friday when it travels to Marion.
Harding Academy has played one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the state, regardless of classification. The Wildcats’ two losses came to Class 5A Valley View in a game that was scheduled two days prior to being played. Their other loss came to Briarcrest Christian from Eads, Tennessee. Briarcrest is one of the top teams in Tennessee.
Despite being the two-time defending Class 3A state champions, Harding Academy coach Neil Evans knew there could be some growing pains, but his team is beating teams they should with no real issues.
Junior quarterback Kade Smith has passes for 1,495 yards through six games. He’s thrown 12 touchdowns to only three interceptions.
Harding Academy will travel across town to Riverview this Friday. The Raiders are one of the most improved teams in the state, staring the season 4-2 after going winless a year ago.
The Raiders had a four-game winning streak snapped at Newport last Friday. Injuries and a lack of depth will be keys for Riverview. They had seven players miss the Newport game, including quarterback Israel Gameros. They also had four more leave Friday’s game at Newport.
Despite the injuries, Riverview coach Chris Keylon has his players believing they can beat anyone.
Bald Knob is coming off a 14-0 loss to undefeated Lonoke. The Bulldogs are 0-5 but have shown signs of life the last three games. Even though they did not score against the Jackrabbits, they trailed 14-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs host Stuttgart this Friday.
Beebe lost to Maumelle 35-17 last Friday. The Badgers are so close to getting over the hump against a team in their classification. Their lone win came over Class 2A Junction City.
Beebe hosts Little Rock Christian this Friday at Bro Erwin Stadium.
Rose Bud’s 8-man football team fell to Spring Hill last Friday by a score of 24-18. The Ramblers host Marshall this Friday.
