MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit two homers with five RBIs for the second straight game, Tim Anderson led off with a home run for the second day in a row, and the Chicago White Sox cruised past the Minnesota Twins 11-1 Monday night.
Lucas Giolito pitched two-hit ball for eight innings as the White Sox won their fourth in a row. Center fielder Luis Robert came off the 60-day injured list and delivered an RBI double and single for the AL Central leaders.
Jiménez became the first White Sox player with consecutive games of at least two homers and five RBIs, and the first in the majors since Bryce Harper for Washington in 2015.
Jiménez has five homers and 14 RBIs in 10 games since his return from the injured list after missing all of the season with a ruptured pectoral tendon sustained in spring training.
Giolito (9-8) faced the minimum over the first seven innings. The first hit he allowed came on a hard grounder from Luis Arraez to start the fifth inning that glanced off Giolito's leg.
Miguel Sanó homered off Giolito.
Beau Burrows (0-1) allowed seven runs — six earned — over two innings in his first career start. He was claimed off waivers from Detroit on June 22 and was recalled from Triple-A on July 27. His ERA rose to 13.91 in six appearances this season.
Anderson lined the fifth pitch of the game into the left-field seats. He opened Sunday night's game at Wrigley Field with a home run, sending the White Sox toward a three-game sweep over the Cubs.
Jiménez hit a towering homer off the facing of the second deck above the batter's eye in center field estimated at 454 feet for a two-run homer in the first inning. He connected for a three-run drive in the second.
Yoán Moncada homered in the ninth for Chicago.
INDIANS 9, REDS 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading Cleveland to a victory over Cincinnati.
Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer, Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game to end Cincinnati's five-game winning streak.
Justin Garza (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three.
Luis Castillo (6-11) allowed eight runs — including two homers — in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander lost for the first time since June 20, a span of nine starts.
Bradley Zimmer hit a 471-foot homer to center field leading off the seventh and drove in two runs.
