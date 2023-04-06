The New York Jets signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson on Thursday, helping fill one of the team's biggest needs.

Jefferson had a career-high 5 1/2 sacks in 17 games, including three starts, last season. His signing helps offset the losses of Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd, both of whom signed elsewhere in free agency. Terms of the deal weren't immediately disclosed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.