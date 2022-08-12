PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the first quarter of Friday night's 24-21 preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

After going back to pass with 4:29 left in the period, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down after the play. He appeared to injure his knee when planting to cut on Philadelphia's grass field.

