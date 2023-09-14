FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday.

The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.