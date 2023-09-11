Bills Jets Football

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was knocked out of the game with an Achilles tendon injury just four plays into his debut for the New York Jets, who rallied behind their defense and stunned the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime on Monday night when rookie Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for the winning score.

New York's aggressive defense forced four turnovers from Buffalo's Josh Allen, who was picked off three times by Jordan Whitehead in a wild and often ugly season opener. While the Jets concluded their night with coach Robert Saleh joining a celebratory mob in the end zone, the injury to Rodgers cast a pall over their season.

