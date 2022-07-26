Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, right, looks on as owner Jerry Jones takes questions from the media at the start of NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

 Gus Ruelas

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Describing himself as playing a game of poker, Jerry Jones acknowledged he had options for who would be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys this season.

In retaining Mike McCarthy for a third year, Jones decided the hand he held was worth playing a little longer.

