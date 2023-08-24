MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers broke a tie with a two-run, two-out homer in a three-run eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat Texas 7-5 on Thursday night and sent the Rangers to a season-high seventh straight loss.
In a matchup of division leaders. Minnesota tied a season high with five homers and overcame a 5-2, fifth-inning deficit. Michael A. Taylor homered twice for Minnesota, and Royce Lewis and Kyle Farmer also went deep.
"We just kept adding runs to the scoreboard slowly, steadily," Twins shortstop Carlos Correa said.
On a night of eight home runs, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Leody Tavares hit solo drives for the Rangers. Texas, which has led the AL West since April 9, is just one game ahead of Houston and Seattle.
"Kind of had a good feeling early on in that game that we were going to break this skid and go out and put up about 10 runs and kind of cruise into it, and it didn't happen," said Travis Jankowski, who had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rangers. "So, on to tomorrow."
AL Central-leading Minnesota opened a six-game lead over second-place Cleveland.
Minnesota trailed 5-4 when Matt Wallner singled off Josh Sborz (5-6) starting the eighth. Carlos Correa, who had stranded runners on base in each of his first three at-bats, hit a tying double to the base of the center-field wall.
Lewis walked and left-hander Will Smith got Max Kepler to ground into a double play. Jeffers hit for Edouard Julien and drove Smith's first pitch, an inside slider, 427 feet to the second deck in left-center. It was Jeffers' second home run in 14 career pinch at-bats.
Minnesota also homered five times against the Chicago White Sox on May 13.
Josh Winder (2-0) pitched three hitless innings in relief of Pablo López. Griffin Jax worked around a one-out walk in the ninth, getting Nathaniel Lowe to ground into a game-ending double play for his second save this season.
López had a 19-inning scoreless streak before Semien led off the game with his 20th homer this season.
Farmer homered in the second but the Rangers took a 4-1 lead in the third on Seagar's 24th and Jankowski's two-run single.
"I saw an offense that did a really nice job against a guy that was on a good roll," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "A good pitcher, we had some great at-bats, put five runs on the board, and their long guy came in and shut us down. On a night like tonight the way the ball was flying, you're hoping you can tack on, but he did a great job for them and they kept chipping away."
ORIOLES 5, BLUE JAYS 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins homered off José Berríos (9-9), who had been 10-0 against Baltimore, and the Orioles maintained their two-game AL East lead over Tampa Bay.
Félix Bautista got three straight outs for his 33rd save as Baltimore (79-48) won the season series 10-3 and moved 31 games over .500 for the first time since 2014.
Kyle Gibson (13-7) gave up three runs and six hits over eight innings.
RED SOX 17, ASTROS 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo had four hits that included a leadoff homer and rookie Wilyer Abreu got his first major league home run among four hits and four RBIs. Boston set a season high for runs and had 24 hits, its most since 2015.
Boston led 13-1 before catcher Martín Maldonado gave up four runs and five hits in the ninth, including Connor Wong's homer.
J.P. France (9-5) gave up 10 runs and 11 hits without getting out of the third. Brayan Bello (10-7) allowed one run and nine hits in seven innings.
NATIONALS 6, YANKEES 5
NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Call hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Tommy Kahnle (1-3) in a four-run seventh inning, CJ Abrams followed with a solo shot and last-place New York (61-66) lost for the 10th time in 11 games.
A day after his first career three-homer game, Aaron Judge homered on his first pitch from Patrick Corbin (9-11).
New York has not won consecutive games since Aug. 2-3 and is 1-11-3 in its last 15 series, losing seven straight rubber games. Giancarlo Stanton had his first four-hit game since May 4, 2021.
Kyle Finnegan got four outs for his 23rd save.
RAYS 5, ROCKIES 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Lowe broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the eighth off Matt Koch (2-2), and Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep.
Luke Raley and Isaac Paredes also homered for the Rays, who have won four straight games and six of seven.
Jason Adam (4-2) struck out five of six batters and Pete Fairbanks struck out three around a single in the ninth for his 16th save.
DODGERS 6, GUARDIANS 1
DODGERS 9, GUARDIANS 3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mookie Betts matched his career high with five hits and drove in two run in the completion of a game suspended after two innings Wednesday. Kiké Hernández homered and doubled twice in the scheduled game and had four hits on the day.
Betts singled four times in the first six innings and had a two-run double in the eighth for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 19-3 in August.
Gus Varland (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for his first big league win as seven pitchers combined for a four-hitter in the suspended game. Xzavion Curry (3-2) gave up three runs in three innings.
Ryan Pepiot (1-0) allowed one run in four innings in the scheduled game. Rookie Gavin Williams (1-5) gave up a season-high seven runs in 4 1/3 innings and is winless in eight straight starts.
CUBS 5, PIRATES 4, 10 INNINGS
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ian Happ hit broke a 3-3 tie with a 10th-inning single off Thomas Hatch (1-1) and another run scored when right fielder Connor Joe bobbled the ball for an error.
Joe hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom half off Adbert Alzolay, who got his 20th save.
Daniel Palencia (4-0) struck out two in a hitless eighth for Chicago (67-60), which has won five of six. The Cubs hold a wild card spot and closed within three games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee.
ATHLETICS 8, WHITE SOX 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Shea Langeliers homered twice off Jesse Scholtens and Zack Gelof hit a tiebreaking two-run drive in the seventh against Jimmy Lambert (2-3).
The teams combined for eight homers on a hot and humid night, with the Athletics hitting five on the way to their third win in four games. Chicago has dropped nine of 12.
Lucas Erceg (3-3) worked an inning and Trevor May came on in the ninth for his 14th save.
