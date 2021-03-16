BOSTON (AP) — The Jazz already have the best record in the NBA. If they execute down the stretch like they did against the Celtics, they might be even better by season's end.
Donovan Mitchell had eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and Utah hit 19 3-pointers to beat Boston 117-109 on Tuesday night.
Jordan Clarkson added 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley scored 17 points and Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Jazz sweep the season series between the teams.
Coming off a mistake-filled loss at Golden State on Sunday to open their five-game road trip, Mitchell liked the focus his teammates responded with.
"I think the biggest thing is how we executed," he said. "Tonight I think we did a good job of it. … getting the plays we wanted."
Boston led by as many as 11 in the first half before fading late.
Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points and Jaylen Brown added 28. But it wasn't enough to overcome a hot-shooting night by Utah, which also got 45 points from its bench.
At times this season Utah has had trouble both closing out games. Coach Quin Snyder said how they finished Tuesday is a positive step forward.
"It's important. I think our guys, in the second half we started defensive rebounding and got some things in transition and built a little bit of the lead," he said.
Trailing 104-101, the Celtics had two chances to tie the game. The first was thwarted by an offensive foul on Robert Williams. Following a Utah foul on its next possession, Marcus Smart came up short on a 3-point attempt that was corralled by the Jazz.
Mitchell then hit a 3 on Utah's next trip to make it 107-101.
Utah's lead was 109-101 when Tatum was fouled by Gobert on a layup. But he failed to complete the three-point play and Boston was forced to foul.
The Celtics played without big man Tristan Thompson after he was placed in the league's health and safety protocols hours before the game.
Semi Ojeleye made his seventh start of the season in his place but was quiet offensively. He failed to attempt field goal and finished with two rebounds and one assist.
Boston was mostly able to neutralize Gobert in the first half, holding him to four points. But he found some openings in the final 24 minutes, including cutting to take a bounce pass from Clarkson and dunking over Daniel Theis as part of Utah's initial fourth-quarter surge.
Boston fell to 0-8 this season against the teams with the best five records in the NBA (Jazz 0-2; Suns 0-1; 76ers 0-2; Nets 0-2 and Lakers 0-1).
"There's a reason why the rest of us don't have their record," coach Brad Stevens said. "We don't make people pay as much as they make everyone else pay."
BULLS 123, THUNDER 102
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 40 points on 15-for-20 shooting, and Chicago beat Oklahoma City for its second straight win.
LaVine led the way as Chicago shot 51% (48 for 94) from the field. The All-Star guard was 7 for 12 from 3-point range.
Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points for the Bulls, and Thaddeus Young added 17 points and nine rebounds. Tomas Satoransky finished with 13 points and seven assists.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for Oklahoma City, which had won three of four. Moses Brown had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Kenrich Williams scored 14.
HAWKS 119, ROCKETS 107
HOUSTON (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half and Atlanta beat Houston, dealing the Rockets a franchise record-tying 17th straight loss.
Atlanta won its sixth straight, matching its longest run since the first month of the 2016-17 season.
Houston's losing skid ties the the franchise record by the San Diego Rockets in the team's inaugural 1967-68 season. The Rockets haven't won since Feb. 4.
John Collins scored 20 points, and Trae Young had 13 points and 14 assists. Five Hawks scored in double figures by halftime, and six scored at least 10 in the game.
HEAT 113, CAVALIERS 98
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Bam Adebayo returned from a knee issue and finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Miami eased past Cleveland.
Kelly Olynyk scored 17 points, Tyler Herro had 15 and Duncan Robinson added 14 for Miami, which won for the 11th time in 12 games.
Collin Sexton scored 21 for Cleveland, which got 16 points and eight rebounds from JaVale McGee in 21 minutes on 8-for-10 shooting. It's been an up-and-down, mostly down, time of late for the Cavaliers — who lost 10 consecutive games, then won four in a row, and have gone 0-4 since.
76ERS 99, KNICKS
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 30 points, Seth Curry had 20 and Philadelphia beat New York for its sixth straight win.
The Sixers (28-12) maintained their grip atop the Eastern Conference standing,s in large part because Harris got hot in the final minutes.
Ben Simmons had 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Julius Randle had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, and RJ Barrett scored 17 points.
