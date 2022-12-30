ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James started this journey 20 years ago, and there are times when he still feels like a kid on the basketball court.
Friday was one of those nights.
James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121.
"At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game," he said. "I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn't know what I could become at 18. But I knew if I continued to put in the work and I continued to reach into the game then I could be one of the greatest players to ever play this game."
James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ninth in the league with 27.8 points per game.
The Hawks (17-19), who have lost three in row, blew a 15-point lead but regained a 101-100 lead on Aaron Holiday's 3-pointer with 10:50 remaining. James hit a 3 from the right wing to make it 103-101 and Los Angeles never trailed again.
James had his mother Gloria and his wife Savannah sitting courtside for his birthday.
"They've been with me since before this 20-year campaign started," he said. "They're the rock to everything that I do. To have them there tonight sitting courtside and just being a part of this journey, being here for my birthday, being here for the holidays, it's pretty cool."
The Lakers had lost nine of their last 13 but led 120-113 on James' three-point play with 2:18 to go. Much of the crowd came to its feet roaring as he drew John Collins' sixth foul and fell down as he hit a baseline layup. He hit the free throw and came back on the next possession with a reverse layup on the baseline that drew the crowd to its feet again.
James added two free throws to make it 130-121 with the crowd chanting, "MVP! MVP!"
"Atlanta has always been kind and welcoming to myself and my teammates no matter what uniform I've been in," James said. "They've always respected the game."
Thomas Bryant had 19 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook had 14 points and 11 assists.
Trae Young led the Hawks with 29 points and Dejounte Murray had 20. Young said James' defense changed the game.
"Most of the time LeBron was in the back quarterbacking and telling everyone where to go," Young said. "He was in the back of the paint hanging off our 5s and our 4s and making us shoot 3s and take contested jump shots. It was working early on and as the game went on it kind of turned on us. That's what happened."
Down by 15 in the second quarter, Los Angeles took an 82-81 lead late in the third on James' fast-break lay-in. The Lakers were in the midst of a 17-4 run that ended with James' three-point play and an 87-83 lead.
"He was just locked in," Westbrook said. "He's capable of doing things at an elite level for a long time as well all know. It's just good to witness it."
James did a TV interview and signed his jersey for rapper 2 Chainz before leaving the court to another standing ovation.
"For me it's all about preparing the mind, putting in the work every single day," said James, a four-time NBA champion. "Seeing how great I can be on a day-to-day basis and then obviously throughout all these seasons, there's so many narratives and rollercoasters that you have to navigate through.
"The frustrations, the good times, the bad times, so I just try to stay as even keel and as sharp as I can be throughout the course of a full season."
BUCKS 123, TIMBERWOLVES 114
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Minnesota to snap a four-game losing streak.
Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the last to do it Jan. 6-7, 1966.
Antetokounmpo has topped 40 points in four of the last six games.
Bobby Portis added 22 points for Milwaukee.
Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 30 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Luka Garza and Jaylen Nowell each had 16 points in the Timberwolves' fifth straight loss. Minnesota center Rudy Gobert sat out because of a non-COVID illness and star forward Karl Anthony-Towns did not play because of a strained right calf.
PELICANS 127, 76ERS 116
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power New Orleans past Philadelphia.
McCollum hit 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the second quarter, giving the Pelicans a 56-40 lead. McCollum finished the half 7 of 11 from long range and 11 of 16 for the game.
Joel Embiid finished with 37 points on 14-for-22 shooting. He scored 15 of Philadelphia's first 24 points and had 20 first-half points on 8-of-9 shooting. James Harden added 20 points.
RAPTORS 113, SUNS 104
TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and Toronto beat short-handed and sloppy Phoenix to snap a five-game home losing streak.
Siakam has scored at least 25 points in seven consecutive games. Vince Carter did it in a franchise-record eight straight in February and March 2001.
Chris Paul had 20 points and 12 assists, but had six of the Suns' season-worst 27 turnovers that led to 34 points for the Raptors.
Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and Torrey Craig had 13 as Phoenix lost for the fifth time in its past six. The Suns played their third straight game without All-Star guard Devin Booker, who is expected to miss at least four weeks because of a strained left groin.
BULLS 132, PISTONS 118
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 43 points and Chicago beat Detroi.
LaVine looked more like his old explosive self than the guy managing his left knee following offseason surgery. And the Bulls ended the game on a 17-3 run after getting all they could handle from the team with the NBA's worst record.
DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points. Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and nine rebounds and the Bulls won for the fifth time in six games.
Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 22 points. The Pistons were down two players, with guard Killian Hayes starting a three-game suspension for striking Orlando's Moritz Wagner in the back of the head in Wednesday and forward Hamidou Diallo serving a one-game punishment.
WIZARDS 119, MAGIC 100
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and 13 rebounds and Washington routed short-handed Orlando for its fourth straight victory.
Kyle Kuzma added 23 points and Rui Hachimura had 16 points and seven rebounds. The Wizards played without star guard Bradley Beal for the second straight game because of a strained hamstring.
Franz Wagner had 28 points and eight assists for Orlando. The Magic had only eight players available after suspensions by the NBA in the wake of an incident at Detroit on Wednesday night.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.