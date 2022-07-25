IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey could have eased into training camp this summer. After a long, grueling season culminating in a Super Bowl title, the All-Pro cornerback could have rested his body and his surgically repaired shoulders during the Los Angeles Rams' 2 1/2 weeks at UC Irvine.

Instead, Ramsey was right in the middle of his teammates on the camp fields Monday. Although he isn't practicing, Ramsey is basically serving as another assistant coach, dispensing knowledge and tips to the Rams' younger defensive backs.

