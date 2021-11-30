WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — One day after matching the highest ranking in school history, No. 2 Purdue wanted to show it's second to none.
Jaden Ivey scored 18 points and matched his career high with four 3-pointers, Brandon Newman added 13 points, and Purdue overwhelmed Florida State 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.
"I give coach (Matt) Painter a lot of credit for assembling the most complete team I've played against in a long time," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said. "Sometimes, you've got to call it like it is — this team has Final Four written all over it."
Perhaps this will be the squad that ends Purdue's 41-year Final Four drought. It's certainly been a different kind of start.
Purdue improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2015-16 and the seventh time since 1940. The Boilermakers have shot 50% or better in all seven games this season, their longest streak since an eight-game span in February and March 1987. And with a little help, they just might ascend to the first No. 1 ranking in school history.
"I thought our ability to make some shots and then blend in some post-ups was big," Painter said. "Any time we can have that complement of good decision-making, making 3s and using our size, we're going to put people in some binds."
Losing starting guard RayQuan Evans and starting center Tanor Ngom didn't help Florida State. Ngom sat out with a right knee injury and Evans was in Montana to attend the funeral for his brother, Tye Oldelk Lafranier, who died Nov. 20 from a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.
But Hamilton didn't think it would have made any difference Tuesday.
Florida State (5-2) was led by Caleb Mills with 22 points and John Butler with 10 as its four-game winning streak ended.
It didn't take Purdue long to take control on the way to its seventh straight home win in the annual clash between the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Boilermakers started pulling away with an early 6-0 run, later scored eight straight to make it 27-14 midway through the first half and headed to the locker room with a 48-32 advantage.
Florida State slashed the deficit to 59-51 with 11:43 left, but the Boilermakers answered with 12 straight points to make it 71-51 and continued pulling away over the final 8 1/2 minutes.
"I think it just comes from all the hard work we put in in practice and buying in to what the coaches tell us," Ivey said. "Then when the game comes, it's executing perfectly. I think it we do that we can be a really good team. We already are."
NO. 13 TENNESSEE 86, PRESBYTERIAN 44
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler and Justin Powell scored 15 points apiece to lead Tennessee past Presbyterian.
Chandler, a freshman guard, had seven assists and seven steals. Victor Bailey added 14 points and Santiago Vescovi had 13 for the Volunteers (5-1).
Kobe Stewart and Winston Hill led Presbyterian (5-3) with nine points each.
NO. 15 HOUSTON 99, NORTHWESTERN STATE 58
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser made seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 26 points, and Houston beat Northwestern State.
Sasser had 23 points by halftime on 7-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc as the Cougars (6-1) built a 60-25 lead at the break. He finished 9 of 17 from the field for the game.
Taze Moore added 17 points for Houston.
Emareyon McDonald scored 17 points to lead Northwestern State (1-7).
NO. 17 UCONN 72, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 63
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — R.J. Cole scored 25 points and UConn survived a challenge from Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Tyler Polley added 14 points for the Huskies (7-1), who were sluggish for much of the night. UMES cut the lead to one point in the second half before UConn pulled away.
Da'Shawn Phillip and Mike Mensah each had 12 points for UMES (2-5).
