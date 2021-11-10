After 11 weeks of high school football, the regular season is over.
Of the six football playing schools in White County, three made postseason play.
Harding Academy, the two-time defending Class 3A state champions, will open defense of its title Friday night against the West Fork Tigers at First Security Stadium.
Harding Academy enters the game as the 3A-2 conference champions with an overall record of 8-2. The Tigers finished fifth in the 3A-1 conference and have an overall record of 3-7.
The Searcy Lions finished the regular season 4-6 and will play Little Rock Parkview in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs tonight at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
The Lions finished fifth in the ultra-competitive 6A-East. Parkview enters the game with a 7-3 record, having finished fourth in the 6A-South.
The Riverview Raiders will travel to Paris to take on the Eagles in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs Friday night.
The Raiders finished 5-5 overall and fourth in the 3A-2 conference. Paris finished second in the 3A-1 conference and have an overall record of 9-1.
Harding Academy is an overwhelming favorite in its game with West Fork. They should take care of business in the first half and cruise to a victory.
Searcy and Riverview both have their work cut out for them.
For Searcy, the Lions face a team loaded with D-1 talent in Parkview. The Lions are also have to revamp their offense with the loss of quarterback Ckyler Tengler against El Dorado in the ninth game of the season. However, never count out Searcy, which is a dangerous team.
Riverview is making a return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. Two years ago while in Class 4A, the Raiders, under coach Drake Widener, finished tied for the 4A-2 conference title and earned the top seed in the playoffs.
A year ago, the Raiders went winless but were determined to fix that this year under new coach Chris Keylon.
Riverview will have to play an almost perfect game against Paris but never count out the Raiders. I’m definitely a big fan of theirs and will be getting updates on the game from my writer Mel Suiter.
Basketball is here
The 2021-22 high school basketball season is underway, The non-football playing schools have been on the hardwood in games for three weeks while the football schools tipped off this week.
Getting to start a basketball season as the sports editor of The Daily Citizen, I’m going to do my best to get as many game recaps, along with as many names in the paper as possible.
A big thanks goes to all the coaches who sent me scoresheets and names this week. With all the football still going on, my focus is still on the gridiron. But Saturday’s paper will have recaps from all the games that I have received information about this week.
When it comes to covering basketball, it has always been my policy to run the name of every player who scores at least one point. Those young men and women deserve that recognition. So, please be on the lookout for that in Saturday’s edition.
