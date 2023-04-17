NFL teams are especially hopeful they can find the next Travis Kelce, George Kittle or Rob Gronkowski in this year's draft.

The latest list of tight end prospects who can serve as a passport to prosperity in the playoffs isn't just top-heavy but lengthy, too.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.