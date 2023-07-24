GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy says it will probably take "at least half a season" for the team to know what it has in new starting quarterback Jordan Love.

Murphy noted the parallels to 2008, when Aaron Rodgers took over after backing up Hall of Famer Brett Favre for three seasons. Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets cleared the way for Love, who has made one start since the Packers selected him out of Utah State with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

