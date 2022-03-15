Orlando, Fla. (AP) — Kyrie Irving made it two nights in a row with a 60-point scorer in the NBA.
A 40-point first half hadn't been seen in almost two decades.
"It just shows you we're on our way to history," Irving said.
Irving scored a career-high 60 points, most in the Nets' NBA history, to lead Brooklyn to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.
Irving shot 20 for 31, including 8 of 12 on 3-pointers, in 35 minutes. He made 12 of 13 free throws in matching the highest-scoring game in the NBA this season, done just a night earlier by Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns against San Antonio.
"The night after Karl Towns had an incredible performance, and then to have Kyrie do it the next night, the league is in an amazing place right now," teammate Kevin Durant said. "We're seeing a lot of talent displayed every night, and this was one of the elite ones."
Irving and Durant became the first teammates in NBA history to post 50-point performances in consecutive games. Durant scored 53 points in a win against the New York Knicks on Sunday.
Irving scored 41 points in the first half, the most in the first two quarters since Kobe Bryant had 42 against Washington on March 28, 2003.
"It was just about the team really, just getting in the flow," he said. "That's the true purity of this game, doing it efficiently on both ends of the floor and coming out with a W."
The guard left the game after hitting a long 3-pointer with 8:33 remaining and Brooklyn leading 128-94.
Playing in only his 19th game of the season because he isn't eligible to play home games because of New York City's mandate requiring vaccination against COVID-19, Irving reached the 50-point mark by spinning a layup off the glass with 5:02 left in the third quarter.
"A few shots I probably shouldn't have taken. Tough ones, with double-teams and triple-teams coming," he said. "But as long as I can do it with a smile on my face and my teammates weren't too angry with me, it was worthwhile."
It marked the sixth 50-point game of Irving's NBA career and the 16th 50-point game in the league this season, including two apiece by Irving, Durant, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston's Jayson Tatum.
He went on to pass Deron Williams' Nets record of 57 points.
Irving scored 50 points last Tuesday in a 132-121 win at Charlotte. His previous career high was 57 points for Cleveland at San Antonio on March 3, 2015.
Irving had 16 points and three assists in the Nets' 48-point first quarter, in which they shot 74% (20 for 27) including 5 of 6 on 3s.
"When a guy has a game going like that, there's nothing he can do wrong," said center Andre Drummond. "He was rolling, so it was fun to watch."
The Nets led 86-56 after Irving's 41-point first half. He was 14 for 19.
"There's times he's shooting over two people," said Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. "You try to double-team him, he's smart enough to know when to go and when not to go. He's fast in transition so you can't speed up and try to deny him. They're setting backscreens. He's crafty enough and he's seen every coverage and he knows how to play with a pace. That makes it hard."
Durant added 19 points in the Nets' fourth straight win.
Cole Anthony had 19 points and seven assists for Orlando.
GRIZZLIES 135, PACERS 102
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 and Memphis rolled without All-Star Ja Morant, beating Indiana.
De'Anthony Melton added 18 points while Morant sat out with back soreness. The Grizzlies made the decision to hold him out after he went through pregame warmups.
It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Grizzlies. The Pacers have lost two in a row and five of their last six games.
Steven Adams had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies.
Jalen Smith scored 15 points for Indiana. Buddy Hield and Terry Taylor each had 14.
HEAT 105, PISTONS 98
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus scored all of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, Tyler Herro finished with a game-high 29 off the bench and Miami escaped with a win over Detroit.
Strus, playing in the second half after Jimmy Butler left the game with a sprained ankle, scored 13 points in a span of 2:55 of the final quarter to help Miami rally. Bam Adebayo finished with 16 for the Heat.
Herro hit the biggest shot of the night for Miami, a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with 1:59 left.
Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 22 points. Isaiah Livers scored 16, while Marvin Bagley III and Saddiq Bey each had 13 for Detroit, which closed the third quarter on a 19-0 run to put a serious scare into the Eastern Conference leaders.
SUNS 131, PELICANS 115
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devin Booker had 27 points and eight assists in 30 minutes before Phoenix coach Monty Williams gave him the rest of the night off, and the Suns beat New Orleans.
Mikal Bridges went 4 of 5 from deep and scored 20 for the Suns, whose accurate shooting and ability to capitalize on virtually every Pelicans mistake helped them secure their fourth victory in five games despite star guard Chris Paul's extended absence with his fractured right thumb.
The Suns shot 53% (18 of 34) from 3-point range and converted 17 Pelicans turnovers into 33 points.
Reserve center JaVale McGee scored 19 and Deandre Ayton added 18 for Phoenix, which shot 55% (49 of 89) overall.
Herb Jones scored 22 for the Pelicans, who've lost five of six as they try to hang on to the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Guard CJ McCollum returned from a two-game absence while in health and safety protocols and scored 21 points, but also committed five turnovers. Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 12 rebounds.
