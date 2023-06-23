daydream

Interstatedaydream is a 7-2 favorite for today's Lady Jacqueline Stakes at JACK Thistledown Racino in Ohio. The 4-year-old is a previous Oaklawn winner and finished third in this year's Azeri Stakes.

 

 Photo credit: Coady Photography

Interstatedaydream, a powerful 2022 Oaklawn allowance winner, is the 7-2 program favorite for the $250,000 Lady Jacqueline Stakes Saturday at Thistledown.

Probable post time for the Lady Jacqueline, the 11th of 12 races, is 4:35 p.m. (Central). The Lady Jacqueline is for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 1 1/8 miles.

