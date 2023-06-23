Interstatedaydream, a powerful 2022 Oaklawn allowance winner, is the 7-2 program favorite for the $250,000 Lady Jacqueline Stakes Saturday at Thistledown.
Probable post time for the Lady Jacqueline, the 11th of 12 races, is 4:35 p.m. (Central). The Lady Jacqueline is for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 1 1/8 miles.
Interstatedaydream opened her 3-year-old campaign with an 8 ¼-length allowance victory at 1 1/16 miles in 2022 at Oaklawn for trainer Brad Cox and owner Staton Flurry of Hot Springs. Interstatedaydream returned to Oaklawn in 2023 as a multiple graded stakes winner and finished third in the $350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2) for older fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles March 11. The Azeri marked the 4-year-old debut for Interstatedaydream, who exits a front-running half-length victory in the $100,000 Allaire DuPont Distaff Stakes for fillies and mares, 3 and up, at 1 1/8 miles May 19 at Pimlico. Interstatedaydream is scheduled to break from post 8 Saturday under regular rider Florent Geroux.
Also entered in the Lady Jacqueline are Oaklawn-raced Misty Veil and Le Da Vida, second and third, respectively, in the Allaire DuPont. Misty Veil won a March 5 starter-allowance route at Oaklawn. Le Da Vida finished fifth in the Azeri.
Hey Eugene, an April 21 Oaklawn maiden special weight graduate, is entered in the $75,000 Cleveland Gold Cup Stakes for 3-year-old Ohio-breds at 1 1/8 miles Saturday at Thistledown.
Finish Lines
- Oaklawn-raced Matareya is the 4-5 program favorite for the $225,000 Chicago Stakes (G3) for older female sprinters Saturday at Ellis Park. Oaklawn-raced Cecile is entered in the $150,000 Wild Applause Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile on the turf Saturday at Belmont Park.
- Numerous Oaklawn-raced horses are entered in grass stakes races Saturday at Lone Star Park, including Dean Martini in the $300,000 Texas Turf Classic for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles and 5-2 program favorite Cogburn in the $150,000 Grand Prairie Turf Sprint for 3-year-olds and up at 5 furlongs.
- Necker Island ($5.74) moved closer to becoming a millionaire with a neck victory in the $225,000 off-the-turf Mighty Beau Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at 5 ½ furlongs last Sunday at Ellis Park for 2015 Oaklawn training champion Chris Hartman. Necker Island ($996,357) has made eight starts at Oaklawn, winning a 2022 allowance race and finishing fifth in the $400,000 Oaklawn Mile (G3) for older horses April 1. Inaugurated in 2019, the Oaklawn Mile achieved graded status in 2022. This year’s running also attracted Grade 2 winners Smile Happy and Silver Prospector and Grade 3 winner Hopper. Hartman (37 victories) was Oaklawn’s third-leading trainer during the 2022-2023 meeting that ended May 6.
- Heavily favored Oaklawn allowance winner Bluelightspecial ($2.80) captured the Hoosier Breeders Sophomore Handicap for Indiana-bred 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles Wednesday at Horseshoe Indianapolis. Co-owned and trained by Cipriano Contreras, Bluelightspecial became the fourth starter from the inaugural $150,000 Year’s End Stakes Dec. 31 at Oaklawn to return and win a stakes race. The 1-mile Year’s End had already produced winners of the $600,000 Grade 1 Ashland (Defining Purpose), $300,000 Grade 2 Black-Eyed Susan (Taxed) and the $175,000 Leslie’s Lady Overnight (Unifying). Bluelightspecial was an April 7 allowance winner at Oaklawn for Contreras, who was its seventh-leading trainer in 2022-2023 with 15 victories.
- Three 2022-2023 Oaklawn-raced horses won stakes races Wednesday at Canterbury Park. Cupids Crush ($18.60) won the $75,000 Curtis Sampson Oaks for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile at the turf, Golden Bandit ($6) won the $100,000 Canterbury Derby for 3-year-olds at 1 mile at the turf and favored Sir Sterling ($3.80) won the $50,000 MTA Stallion Auction for 3-year-olds at 6 ½ furlongs.
