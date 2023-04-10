Scoring was up in the NBA this season, to a level not seen in more than a half-century.

NBA teams averaged 114.7 points per game. That's the ninth-highest figure in the league's 77 seasons and the most since teams averaged 116.7 per game in 1969-70.

