NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and C.J. McCollum added 24 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 124-90 victory Friday night over the Utah Jazz.
In winning their fourth consecutive game since the All-Star break, the Pelicans led by as many as 37 points, 86-49, with 4:08 left in the third quarter. The 37-point deficit was the largest this season for the Jazz, who had entered the game winning nine of their last 10.
The Pelicans limited the NBA's highest-scoring team to 35.2% shooting and held Donovan Mitchell in check. Mitchell averaged 32.6 points in his previous five games, but he was held to a team-high 14 points on 5-of-18 shooting. Hassan Whiteside had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Utah.
Pelicans coach Willie Green said Mitchell stopped him in the hallway after the game to marvel at the defense provided against him by rookie Herb Jones, the second-round pick from Alabama who played in the rookie game during All-Star weekend.
"He talked about Herb being one of the few rookies he has to plan for," Green said. "His instincts are incredible. Even when he doesn't score the ball, he makes the right plays on offense. We're extremely blessed to have him on our team."
While Mitchell said the Jazz's effort might be understandable as being an off night in an 82-game marathon, he praised Jones for making him uncomfortable.
"Herb Jones is solid, and he deserves his flowers," Mitchell said.
"He doesn't look like a rookie," said New Orleans reserve center Willy Hernangomez, who had 13 points and eight rebounds. "Once he gets to know more players, he's going to be a beast. I think Herb should be in the conversation for rookie of the year."
While Jones scored only two points, he had three steals and used his long wingspan to block a 3-point attempt by Mitchell.
"It's super cool to gain respect from that level of a player," Jones said of Mitchell. "He's super-skilled and the league knows it. For him to say that about me, it's fun. I love to compete. I expect opposing players to bring their best, just like i'm going to bring mine every night."
"He's like a veteran – he knows the game," Ingram said of Jones. "When you get beat, you know Herb's going to be there just in the right spot. He's going to be in this league for a long, long time, and I'm happy to be his teammate."
The Pelicans used runs of 10-0 and 9-0 to build a 35-17 first-quarter lead. The second spurt came on three consecutive 3-pointers, two by reserve forward Tony Snell from each corner. Ingram led the Pelicans with 11 first-quarter points, and Snell had eight in four minutes.
The Jazz are the one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, but they opened 2-of-14 from long range as the Pelicans extended their lead to 48-22 midway through the second quarter, with Naji Marshall beating the Jazz downcourt for three consecutive layups.
By the time Jose Alvarado stripped Bojan Bogdanovic at the top of the key and coasted in for a layup, the Pelicans led 58-28 with 4:18 left in the half.
"They played at a high level," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "Out of 82, there are going to be nights like this. That doesn't necessarily mean we can't look at a game and do some things better. … It's us being able to understand we need to pass the ball four or five times – move it and move it again. I thought we held it."
The Jazz trailed 65-38 in the half on 14-of-42 shooting (33%), including 4-of-20 from long range. The Pelicans shot 54.3% on 25-of-46 shooting and had 16 assists in the half.
The Jazz, averaging just 14.2 turnovers a game, committed 12 in the first half, leading to a 17-4 New Orleans advantage off turnovers.
76ERS 125, CAVALIERS 119
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey made five 3-pointers and scored 33 points to lead Philadelphia 76ers to its fifth straight victory.
The 76ers improved to 4-0 with James Harden in the lineup. Harden had 25 points and 11 assists. Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds.
Maxey, though, stole the show.
The second-year guard out of Kentucky tore through the Cavaliers in the second half and seemingly turned Embiid and Harden into bystanders. His best sequence came in the fourth. Maxey hit a 3 that gave the Sixers a one-point lead, then he drained a 3 off a pass from Harden on the break that made it 110-106 and had the Philly crowd going wild.
Darius Garland scored 28 points for the Cavaliers. They have lost six of seven.
BUCKS 118, BULLS 112
CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 16 rebounds, Jrue Holiday came on strong down the stretch to finish with 26 points and help Milwaukee beat Chicago.
Holiday scored 10 points over the final five minutes as the defending champion Bucks tied the Bulls for the Central Division lead with their third straight victory.
Antetokounmpo made 12 of 22 shots and had five assists, helping make up for a 10-for-19 showing at the foul line. Khris Middleton scored 22 points as the Bucks beat Chicago for the 14th time in 15 games.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points. DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, though he was 11 for 30 from the field.
HAWKS 117, WIZARDS 114
WASHINGTON (AP) — De'Andre Hunter scored 26 points and Trae Young added 25 to help Atlanta beat Washington.
The Wizards never led, but they pulled to within one with 5.3 seconds left when Raul Neto made a 3-pointer. Young then made two free throws with 3.7 seconds left. The first three quarters of the game each ended with a buzzer-beater, but Kyle Kuzma's attempt to tie it from midcourt hit the back of the rim.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 28 points for the Wizards.
TIMBERWOLVES 139, THUNDER 101
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid each scored 20 points and Minnesota routed Oklahoma City for its third straight victory.
Taurean Prince scored 18 points, D'Angelo Russell had 17 and Jaden McDaniels added 16 for the Timberwolves. They have averaged 131.3 points during the winning streak and have won six of eight overall.
Minnesota's reserves, led by Reid and Prince, outscored Oklahoma City's 74-18.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for Oklahoma City.
MAGIC 103, RAPTORS 97
TORONTO (AP) — Cole Anthony had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Chuma Okeke had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Orlando snapped a nine-game losing streak against Toronto.
Mo Bamba scored 14 points, and Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris each had 13 for the Magic. Orlando hadn't beaten the Raptors since a 113-98 victory in Toronto on Feb. 24, 2019.
The Raptors lost to a 15-win opponent for the second straight night after falling to Detroit on Thursday. Pascal Siakam had 34 points and 14 rebounds for Toronto, and Malachi Flynn scored a season-high 20.
PISTONS 111, PACERS 106
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 20 points and nine rebounds and Detroit rallied to beat Indiana.
Marvin Bagley III added 18 points for Detroit. The Pistons have won five of seven, winning at Toronto on Thursday night.
Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the 10th time in 13 games.
