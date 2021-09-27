CLEVELAND (AP) — As they've done in countless ninth innings over decades, fans in Progressive Field stood to cheer during the final three outs.
It was different Monday. They chanted "Let's Go Indians!"
One last time.
The Indians won their final home game before becoming the Guardians, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 to close a run that started in 1915 and will continue next season with a new look and identity.
Amed Rosario homered and Cal Quantrill (8-3) pitched six strong innings to delight a Progressive Field crowd of 13,121 that came to see their team play with Indians written across their jerseys for the final time.
"Not all of us have been here for a long time, but we all respect what the Indians have meant to Cleveland for the last forever and I think we wanted to send people off on the right note," said Quantrill, who is 8-1 since July 1.
"We're very happy that this is how they will get to remember the Indians."
Rosario connected against Jackson Kowar (0-5) and finished with four hits. Bradley Zimmer homered off his brother, Kansas City reliever Kyle Zimmer, in the eighth.
Salvador Perez drove in two runs for the Royals.
The home finale was the club's final game in Cleveland as the Indians, ending a 106-year run in a city where the name will forever be attached to those of legendary players like Bob Feller, Larry Doby and Jim Thome.
But now the Indians are a memory, just not yet faded or distant.
The team announced the name change earlier this year in the wake of a nationwide reckoning over racist names and symbols. For some, the change was overdue. Others still aren't ready.
When "Take Me Out to The Ballgame" was played during the seventh-inning stretch, Cleveland fans shouted "root, root, root for the Indians!" as if to send a message.
Following the game, Cleveland's players returned to the field to salute the fans.
"I thought it was a nice touch," said acting Indians manager DeMarlo Hale. "They were outstanding in the ninth inning, that last out. Both very nice gestures."
Cleveland won two World Series (1920 and 1948) as the Indians, and came close to winning it all in 1995, 1997 and 2016 only to twice lose in heartbreaking fashion. Now, baseball's longest current title drought carries on under a new name.
Monday's matinee was a makeup from a rainout last week, pushing the Indians' sendoff to a previously scheduled off day.
The adjustment allowed fans who wouldn't have otherwise attended to catch history, and there were lines at the ballpark's ticket office — an uncommon sight for a team that has struggled with attendance.
Ed Sosinski of Wickliffe, Ohio, nabbed a pair of seats in the upper deck, partly as a birthday present for his wife, Michelle, and to close a chapter.
"I was here for their first exhibition game in 1994, and I thought it was appropriate to come for the last game as Indians," he said. "I had no excuse not to come."
Once the Indians play their 2021 finale in Texas on Sunday, there will be a transition period before the name officially changes to Guardians, selected from over 1,000 entries submitted during a renaming process.
Cleveland fans have been understandably conflicted — and divided —- about the change and expressed their wide-range of feelings as they prepared to say goodbye to the only name they've known.
It's been a mixture of sadness, resentment toward owner Paul Dolan for making the switch and the anticipation of a new beginning.
Hale empathizes with those who might not be ready to see the Indians go.
"Years and years and years," Hale said. "I know it's different in a sense when you take on change. But I truly believe that it's going to be embraced over the years."
The Indians' last game led to a late run on merchandise.
On Sunday, prices in the team shop were further slashed as fans bought T-shirts, caps — anything with Indians on it.
"It's kind of cleared out," said Gray Cooper, a high school English teacher from Lakewood, Ohio. "I've got enough Indians stuff that I probably won't be wearing anymore."
The switch to Guardians has begun.
For Monday's game, there were 2022 schedules featuring the team's new logo stacked in the back of the press box.
"It just doesn't look right," one member of a TV crew said as he passed by.
Beyond the team's name change, it's been a bumpy season for the Indians on several other fronts.
An injury to reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber played a role in the club falling too far back to catch the Chicago White Sox, who clinched their first AL Central title since 2008 last week in Cleveland.
Indians manager Terry Francona had to step away in July to undergo two operations, clouding his future. And, it's been a little quieter at home games as longtime drummer John Adams wasn't around due to health reasons.
During Monday's game, fans posed for photos, many using the giant scripted Indians logo above the left-field scoreboard as background.
"They are still going to be our Cleveland baseball team," Cooper said. "I have a lot of memories as a kid and I was kind of hoping they would win another World Series as the Indians. I'm hoping the Guardians can get it done before I die. That would be great."
WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 7
DETROIT (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run home run, Yasmani Grandal homered to spark a six-run fourth inning and AL Central champion Chicago held off Detroit.
The benches cleared after Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second base in the ninth. Abreu had been hit by a pitch from Alex Lange one inning after the Tigers' Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch. There were no ejections.
Jimenez reached base four times and scored two runs. Cesar Hernandez and Zack Collins drove in two runs apiece in the makeup of a game postponed last Wednesday because of rain.
White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel (9-9) gave up two runs on seven hits in five innings. Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth, giving up one hit, for his 37th save.
Jonathan Schoop homered for the Tigers. Eric Haase had a two-run single and Niko Goodrum supplied a two-run triple during the Tigers' five-run eighth. Matt Manning (4-7) issued a career-high five walks while allowing six runs in 3 1/3 innings.
REDS 13, PIRATES 1
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto homered twice and drove in four runs, and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh to stay alive in the race for the second NL wild card.
Nick Castellanos, Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez also connected as Cincinnati (82-75) posted its fourth straight victory, clinching a second straight winning season, Castellanos had five RBIs, and India finished with four hits and scored four times.
The Reds pulled within 5 1/2 games of idle St. Louis for the second wild card. The Cardinals (87-69) need just one more win to secure the spot.
Connor Overton (0-1) took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.