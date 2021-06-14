CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez picked up a pair of RBIs — made possible by Baltimore blunders in the field — and the Cleveland Indians extended the Orioles' road losing streak to 16 straight games with a 4-3 win Monday night.
The Indians' victory was tempered by the team losing reigning AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber for an unknown period due to a shoulder strain. Bieber was placed on the injured list and won't pick up a baseball for at least two weeks.
Ramírez drove in a run off Dean Kremer (0-6) in the first inning when Baltimore left fielder DJ Stewart slipped in the wet grass going after a routine fly. Ramirez added an RBI double in the sixth after Orioles second baseman Stevie Wilkerson dropped his foul pop, giving him another try.
Indians rookie reliever Nick Sandlin (1-0) picked up his first career win by striking out three of the five batters he faced.
James Karinchak worked out of a jam in the seventh and followed a leadoff walk by striking out the side in the eighth. Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.
The start was pushed back one hour by rain, but the Orioles couldn't delay extending their team record road losing slide. Baltimore hasn't won away from home since John Means pitched a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5.
As bad as it is, Baltimore's streak isn't even the longest in the majors this season. Texas also lost 16 in a row from May 10 to June 11, and Arizona had dropped 19 straight, heading into its Monday night matchup with San Francisco.
The 1963 New York Mets hold the record with 22 straight road losses.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde made it through the rain delay, but not the first inning as he got ejected for arguing.
The Indians caught a break while scoring three runs in the first inning, which included Hyde getting tossed for protesting an overturned call.
With a runner on first, Indians manager Terry Francona won a video review challenge when Amed Rosario was awarded first after being hit by a pitch. Hyde charged from the dugout and was immediately thrown out by first base umpire Nestor Ceja.
Cleveland's first run scored when Ramírez lofted a fly and Stewart lost his footing and fell. Eddie Rosario followed with a sacrifice fly and Bobby Bradley hit an RBI single.
The Orioles cut it to 3-2 in the fourth on RBI groundouts by Stewart and Freddy Galvis.
Ramírez capped a nine-pitch at-bat with his double in the sixth, the hit coming after failed to squeeze his deep foul ball way down the first base line.
Baltimore closed within 4-3 in the seventh on pinch-hitter Maikel Franco's RBI single.
METS 5, CUBS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six innings for his first win in two months, and New York beat Chicago at home for the first time in exactly four years.
Dominic Smith homered for the Mets, who stopped Chicago's five-game winning streak in the opener of a four-game series between NL division leaders. New York snapped a seven-game skid at Citi Field against the Cubs that began on May 31, 2018.
Peterson (2-5) allowed just a third-inning single to Eric Sogard — then picked him off second to end the inning — and a leadoff walk in the sixth to Sergio Alcantara. Edwin Diaz earned his 13th save by striking out the side in a perfect ninth.
Jake Arrieta (5-7) allowed four runs in five innings.
RED SOX 2, BLUE JAYS 1
BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a line drive off the Green Monster in the bottom of the ninth inning after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to tie it in the top half, and Boston beat Toronto.
Matt Barnes (3-1) was two strikes away from finishing off a combined three-hit shutout when Guerrero homered 451 feet onto Lansdowne Street to tie the game. It was his major league-leading 22nd home run of the season.
But Alex Verdugo, who drove in Boston's first run, and J.D. Martinez singled off Rafael Dolis (1-3) to lead off the bottom of the ninth. One out later, Devers banged one off the wall in left-center.
Nathan Eovaldi took a one-hitter into the seventh. He held the Blue Jays to three hits and a walk in all, while striking out four in 6 2/3 innings.
NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs as Washington beat Pittsburgh.
Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four games.
Schwarber's homer was his fourth in three days. The Nationals moved him to the leadoff spot Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader. He led off that game with a home run, hit two more on Sunday and launched the go-ahead shot this time against reliever Clay Holmes (2-2).
Kyle Finnegan (3-2) struck out two in a hitless inning. Brad Hand pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 14 tries.
