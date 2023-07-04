 JONESBORO — The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Tuesday that its traditional football preseason banquet and Helmets and Heels program are merging this year to create an inaugural A-State Football Kickoff Party presented by Ray’s Rump Shack.

The Kickoff Party is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, inside the Student Activities Center (SAC) with select activities taking place in the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center. Doors to both facilities open at 5:00 p.m. and the official program is set for 7:30 p.m. in the SAC, which will be air conditioned for the event.

