Riverview Lady Raiders coach Jeremiah Quattlebaum knows that basketball season is a marathon and believes he saw plenty of improvement from his team at home Friday night against Heber Springs.
The Lady Raiders lost to the Lady Panthers 62-39, but Quattlebaum said his team performed better than in their last game, a loss at Pangburn on Tuesday night.
“We executed things better and we attacked the basket, We are doing a good job getting to the free throw line and playing with pressure on defense,” Quattlebaum said. “Defensively, especially in the first half, we did really well with our assignment, We are still short-handed and we are still getting in condition and as our legs go, we will go.”
Heber Springs coach Jamie Riddle said his team was a little slow getting through the first half. The Lady Panthers took their time in making in game adjustments, but the flow of the game was interrupted by a lot of fouls called.
“In the first half, I saw a lot of rust,” “We had a hard time getting going. A lot of fouls that slowed the game down, but we made sure that we were in the right spot in the second half and that paid off for us.”
It paid off for freshman center Jaylea Hooten, as she worked the floor and got into position under the basket and was able to lead her team with 23 points.
Riverview's defense is a press that likes to clog up the middle of the lane and produce a lot of fouls or turnovers. It also creates a lot of loose balls and that require a lot of players diving onto the floor to take possession.
This type of defense slows the tempo of the game down and for the Lady Panthers, it took some time to make the adjustment.
In the second half, Hooten and her team took advantage of the inexperienced Lady Raiders and was able to find the seam of the press and that created a lot of opportunity for a transition style of game.
“We got a lot of steals and transition buckets, which is what we needed to get the game going,” Riddle said. “Jaylee got into foul trouble in the first half so she got to watch some of the game and see some of the spots that she needed to be in, and that is what she did. She responded in the second half and she didn’t pick up any fouls in the second half. She knew what to do and when to break on the ball and trusted the system.”
The defense for the Lady Panthers responded in the second half and held the Lady Raiders to just three points in the third quarter. The defense for the Lady Panthers forced the Lady Raiders out of their offensive rhythm with a press that took full advantage of the Lady Raiders' lack of experience this season.
