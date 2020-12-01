The holiday season is just beginning, but the Pangburn Lady Tigers got to do some celebrating Tuesday with a 56-44 victory over the Riverview Lady Raiders.
Pangburn junior guard Brynlee Huggins led the way with 15 points while senior guard Macie Landis helped her team by scoring 12 points.
“We have a lot of different options and we are still trying to learn about ourselves,” Pangburn coach Christi Rolland said. “I was proud of how all the girls stepped up and I am glad how we finished the game off at the end with the free throws.”
Rolland said her defense did a good job surrounding the ball.
“We played hard; we got into some foul problems and we had too many turnovers,” Rolland said. “We were uncharacteristic; we got the tempo up and we got too fast, but overall they played hard for four quarters.”
Riverview coach Jeremiah Quattlebaum said that his team did a good job out on the court against the Tigers.
“We played with a lot of effort once we settled down out of the gate. We really did some good things,” Quattlebaum said. “We got a lot of juniors and we have a lot of sophomores too, so we are still a young team. We hung in there and we battled.”
The defense played by the Lady Raiders was a combination of a zone that collapsed under the basket clogging up the middle and forcing the offense for Pangburn to turn the ball over.
The offense for the Lady Raiders tried to establish a low post game with junior center Jonna Nicholson, but the passes to her inside did not put her in good position and she forced too many bad shots up only to miss the basket.
Lady Raiders sophomore guard Olivia Owens led Riverview’s offense with eight points.
The next game for the Pangburn Lady Tigers will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Searcy at Harding Academy.
Quattlebaum is hoping that his team can forget the loss against the Lady Tigers and be prepared for the next game.
Riverview will be at home for the first time this season Friday night against Heber Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.