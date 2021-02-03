The Searcy Lady Lions wrestling team finished second in Saturday’s dual state tournament at the Lions Den.
Mountain Home beat Searcy 36-24 in the championship match. Fayetteville finished third while Bentonville was fourth.
Searcy beat Van Buren 42-18 in the first round.
Searcy wrestlers winning their first-round matches included Vivi Edwards, Harley Seymore, Roselyn Amaya, Matylyn Lincoln, Mykenzie Clark and Lily Dias.
Searcy beat Fayetteville 30-29 in the second round. Winning matches were Edwards, Seymore, Amaya, Clark and Dias.
The most exciting match of the second round was Clark’s win over April Stanley by pinfall at 5 minutes, 45 seconds. It was Clark’s second win over Stanley this year.
In the championship match, Searcy winners included Ashley Coker, Amaya, Shelby Webb and Clark.
“I thought we did well,” Searcy coach Jerry Evans said. “We were seeded No. 2 in the state, and we knew we were a little ways behind Mountain Home. They beat us pretty significantly a couple of weeks ago. We knew if we had made it to the finals, and we’d have our opportunity. And we did.”
Evans said it was a close battle between the Lady Lions and the Lady Bombers.
“We just came out a little bit behind,” he said.
Searcy has a couple of matches left before trying to defend its state title at the Arkansas State Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 18 at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
“We have conference coming up ... ,” Evans said. “Our girls are pretty much following the plan right now. We’ve made huge gains over the last couple of weeks. I believe by the time the conference tournament comes, we’ll step up for that and repeat as conference champions. Then, turn around the next week and have great opportunity to win another state championship.”
