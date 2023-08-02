ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched seven strong innings in his second start of the season and Alex Burleson hit a three-run homer, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

"At the end of the day, I tried to execute every pitch," Hudson said. "That's a good team. I didn't feel like I was predictable in counts or anything. I was just moving the ball around and keep them guessing."

