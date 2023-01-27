RUSSELLVILLE — On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023 women's preseason coaches' poll. Southeastern Oklahoma State collected three first-place votes to enter the season as the favorite.

The Savage Storm defeated Harding in the final of the 2022 GAC Championships to claim their third conference title. They return three All-GAC selections in Vanessa Nitu, Sara Gonzalez and Georgia Hosking. Nitu posted a 10-2 record in singles play to land on the First Team. Gonzalez and Hosking each placed on the Second Team.

