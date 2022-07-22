For the first time in program history, the Harding women’s golf team ranked among the top 25 in NCAA Division II in team GPA.
Harding’s team had a 3.718 GPA to rank 16th in Division II, according to a release from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).
Earlier in the summer, Harding had five team members (Alicia Martinez, Brenda Sanchez, JoJo Perry, Kodie Winnings and Abbey Bryan) named to the WGCA All-America Scholar Team for posting a 3.50 GPA or higher and playing in more than half the team’s tournaments.
The University of Indianapolis had the highest GPA in all of Division II at 3.945.
The academic accolades come off the heels of an impressive season for the Bison Golf Team that included a number of solid individual performances.
Bryan finished third at the Tunica Cup back in late February, and followed that up with a sixth-place performance at the Natural State Golf Classic the following week.
Martinez started last season strong, finishing eighth at the Central Region Fall Preview last September. Martinez finished seventh at the Lion Invitational in March, and also had a strong showing at the GAC Women’s Golf Championships, finishing 10th out of 45 entries.
Sanchez had a host of great finishes, including fourth at the Central Region Fall Preview, eighth at the NSU Women’s Tournament, and a pair of fifth-place finishes at Tunica and the GAC Championships.
