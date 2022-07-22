For the first time in program history, the Harding women’s golf team ranked among the top 25 in NCAA Division II in team GPA.

Harding’s team had a 3.718 GPA to rank 16th in Division II, according to a release from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).

