LEBANON, Ill. - The Harding volleyball team fell to McKendree 3-0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-23) and Maryville 3-1 ( 26-24, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20) Saturday to wrap up the McKendree Invitational.
Chloe Ingersoll was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Harding falls to 6-7 on the season.
McKendree and Maryville both improve to 7-3 on the season.
MCKENDREE MATCH
FIRST SET
Trailing 9-4 in the first set, Harding went on a 16-6 run on seven kills to lead 20-15. McKendree answered back with a 9-3 run on three kills to lead 24-23. The Lady Bisons tied the set up twice before the Bearcats had back-to-back kills to win the set 27-25. Harding had 12 kills but had eight attack errors in the set.
SECOND SET
McKendree jumped out to a 17-9 lead on 14 kills in the second set. Harding battled back with a 10-5 run to pull within one, 22-21 but the Bearcats went on to win the set 25-22. McKendree had 17 kills in the set and held Harding to eight.
THIRD SET
Harding took a 12-9 lead in the third set before McKendree went on a 5-0 run to lead 14-12. The Lady Bisons kept it close and tied the set at 23 before the Bearcats won the set 25-23. Each team had 13 kills and eight attack errors in the set.
STATS
Harding
- Harding had 33 kills, 22 attack errors and hit .091 in the match.
- Skyler McKinnon led the Lady Bisons with nine kills.
- Grecia Soriano led the defense with 13 digs.
McKendree
- McKendree had 41 kills, 22 attack errors and hit .170 in the match.
- The Bearcats were led by Destiny Gray who had 16 kills.
- McKendree had 56 digs in the match with Keely Davis and Amber Williams each having 15.
MARYVILLE MATCH
FIRST SET
Harding jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first set and went on to take a 21-15 lead before Maryville battled back on a 7-0 run on four kills to lead 22-21. With the set tied at 21, the Saints had a kill and a block to win the set 26-24. Maryville had 17 kills in the set.
SECOND SET
Leading 11-10 in the second set, Maryville went on a 9-2 run on four kills to lead 20-12. The Saints went on to win the set 25-18. Maryville had 13 kills and only two attack errors in the set.
THIRD SET
Tied at nine in the third set, Harding went on a 16-4 run on eight blocks to win the set 25-13. Harding had 13 kills and forced 11 Maryville attack errors.
FOURTH SET
Harding carried its momentum into the fourth set jumping out to a 10-7 lead. Maryville answered back with a 7-2 run on three kills to lead 14-12. With the set tied at 19, the Saints went on a 6-1 run to win the set 25-19. Maryville had 16 kills and hit .308 in the set with only four attack errors.
STATS
Harding
- Harding had 54 kills, 22 attack errors and hit .189 in the match.
- Harding had three players in double-figure kills in the match.
- Chloe Ingersoll captured a double-double with 14 kills and 12 digs.
- Jacey Lambert had 14 kills and a career-high six blocks for the Lady Bisons.
- Skyler McKinnon had 13 kills.
- Olivia Wiedower had 46 assists and a season-high five blocks for Harding.
- Harding had 71 digs in the match with three players in double-figures. Emma Winiger had a season-high 23 digs to lead the Lady Bisons. Cam Hinton also had 14 digs.
Maryville
- Maryville had 52 kills, 25 attack errors and hit .169 in the match.
- Caroline Glastetter led the team with 13 kills.
- Ella Brinkman captured a double-double with 12 kills and 16 digs.
- Taylor Hasbrook had a match-high 26 digs for the Saints.
FRIDAY RESULTS
LEBANON, Ill. - Chloe Ingersoll had 39 kills between two matches Friday as the Harding volleyball team fell to No. 5 Missouri-St. Louis 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23) and Illinois-Springfield 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-14) on the first day of the McKendree Invitational.
Harding falls to 6-5 on the season.
Missouri-St. Louis improves to 9-0 on the season and Illinois-Springfield improves to 3-6.
MISSOURI-ST. LOUIS MATCH
FIRST SET
Trailing 11-7 in first set, Harding went on a 3-0 run on two kills to pull within one 11-10. Missouri-St. Louis then went on a 7-1 run on four kills to lead 18-11. The Lady Bisons battled back to cut the lead to one, 23-22 but the Tritons had back-to-back kills to win the set 25-22. Missouri-St. Louis had 18 kills in the set.
SECOND SET
Harding jumped out to a 19-13 lead in the second set until Missouri-St. Louis went on an 8-4 run to pull within two 23-21. Leading 24-23, Harding had a kill by Chloe Ingersoll to win the set 25-23. Harding had 17 kills in the set and hit .302 with only four attack errors.
THIRD SET
Harding took a 10-6 lead in the third set before Missouri-St. Louis went on a 5-0 run on three kills to lead 11-10. The Lady Bisons kept the set close until the Tritons went on a 4-0 run on two kills to win the set 25-20. Missouri-St. Louis had 15 kills and hit .424 in the set.
FOURTH SET
Tied at eight in the fourth set, Missouri-St. Louis went on a 4-0 run on three aces to lead 13-8. Harding battled back to and cut the lead to one 24-23 but a Triton kill gave Missouri-St. Louis the set 25-23. The Lady Bisons had 18 kills in the set. The Tritons had 15 kills with only three attack errors in the set.
STATS
Harding
- Harding had a season-high 63 kills in the match and hit .276.
- Chloe Ingersoll captured a double-double with a career-high 24 kills and a career-high 17 digs.
- Skyler McKinnon also had 18 kills and hit .317.
- The Lady Bisons had 82 digs in the match with five players in double-figure digs. Emma Winiger led Harding with 18, Grecia Soriano had 16 and Cam Hinton had 13.
- Olivia Wiedower also had a double-double with a season-high 55 assists and 10 digs.
Missouri-St. Louis
- Missouri-St. Louis had 63 kills and hit .288 in the match.
- Delaney Humm led the Tritons with 21 kills.
- Missouri-St. Louis had 68 digs in the match with Kylie Adams leading the way with a match-high 25.
ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD MATCH
FIRST SET
Trailing 20-13 in the first set, Harding went on a 9-3 run on five kills to pull within one, 23-22. Illinois-Springfield had a kill and block to win the set 25-22. The Prairie Stars had 17 kills and hit .302 in the set. Harding had 16 kills.
SECOND SET
Harding took a 5-1 advantage in the opening points of the second set. Illinois-Springfield battled back and pulled within two, 19-17. The Prairie Stars kept their momentum going as they went on a 7-0 run on three blocks to lead 24-19. After two Lady Bison kills, Illinois-Springfield won the set 25-21. The Prairie Stars again had 17 kills in the set to Harding's 16.
THIRD SET
Illinois-Springfield jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the third set and didn't look back as the Prairie Stars went on to win 25-14. Illinois-Springfield had 15 kills and held Harding to only eight.
STATS
Harding
- Harding had 40 kills and hit .215 with 14 attack errors.
- Chloe Ingersoll had another double-double with 15 kills and 10 digs.
- Olivia Wiedower had 29 assists for Harding.
- The Lady Bisons had 55 digs and were led by Cam Hinton who had 12.
Illinois-Springfield
- Illinois-Springfield had 49 kills with three players finishing in double-figures.
- The Prairie Stars were led by Eirini Glynou who had 14 kills and 13 digs.
- Amanda McConnell led the defense with 16 of Illinois-Springfield's 64 digs.
UP NEXT
Harding will continue Great American Conference action Tuesday when it travels to Arkadelphia, Arkansas to take on Henderson State at 6:30 p.m.
