bisons volley

The Harding Bisons volleyball team had a tough time at the McKendree Invitational tournament, going 0-4 for the weekend.

 hardingsports.com

LEBANON, Ill. - The Harding volleyball team fell to McKendree 3-0 (27-25, 25-22, 25-23) and Maryville 3-1 ( 26-24, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20) Saturday to wrap up the McKendree Invitational.

Chloe Ingersoll was named to the All-Tournament Team.

