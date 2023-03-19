The No. 41-ranked Harding men's tennis team fell 4-0 on the road on Friday in Springfield, Missouri at No. 18-ranked Southwest Baptist. Harding fell to 7-6 on the year while Southwest Baptist moved to 8-7.

Harding battled in doubles action but dropped two matches and the point to open the match. The lone Bison victory came at No. 1, in a match between two nationally ranked pairs. Cian Mikkelsen and Cas De Ruiter, the No. 40-ranked duo, won their 12th consecutive match, this time taking down the No. 12-ranked doubles team of Makary Adamek and Marcio Silva.

