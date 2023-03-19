The No. 41-ranked Harding men's tennis team fell 4-0 on the road on Friday in Springfield, Missouri at No. 18-ranked Southwest Baptist. Harding fell to 7-6 on the year while Southwest Baptist moved to 8-7.
Harding battled in doubles action but dropped two matches and the point to open the match. The lone Bison victory came at No. 1, in a match between two nationally ranked pairs. Cian Mikkelsen and Cas De Ruiter, the No. 40-ranked duo, won their 12th consecutive match, this time taking down the No. 12-ranked doubles team of Makary Adamek and Marcio Silva.
The Bearcats needed just the first three singles matches to take the victory, winning at No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3. Dani Ortiz battled into a third set, but eventually fell at No. 1. Teodor Zlatar, the No. 10-nationally ranked, fell in a ranked matchup, 6-4, 6-4 to No. 47-ranked Youssef Nabil.
The Bisons will return to action next weekend with two matches in Kansas at Washburn and Newman on Thursday (March 23) and Friday (March 24).
The Harding women's tennis team fell 4-0 to Southwest Baptist at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri on Friday afternoon. Harding is now 6-11 on the year, while Southwest Baptist is now 4-8.
The Bearcats grabbed the doubles point, winning at No. 1 and No. 2. Lina Romero and Karli Roux fell at No. 2, 6-4. Grace Dodd and Georgia Plunkett fell to the No. 41-ranked doubles team in NCAA Division II at No. 1, 7-5.
The Bearcats finished off the sweep in singles action with wins at No. 1, No. 2, and No. 5. Romero was leading in the third set when the match was stopped at No. 3. Rachel McCrae also won the first set in her match at No. 6 before the match was unfinished.
The Lady Bisons will return with two matches in Kansas on Thursday and Friday (March 23-24) beginning against Washburn at 1 p.m. in Topeka.
