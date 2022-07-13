Harding men's tennis had six team members named ITA Scholar-Athlete Tuesday, as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its postseason academic honors. Harding also received the All-Academic Team citation.
The ITA requires a 3.50 GPA or higher to be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and requires a team to have a 3.20 GPA or higher to be named an ITA All-Academic Team.
Harding's honorees included Balazs Balassa (3.56 GPA), Arthur Bellan (3.57), Alvaro de Lorenzo (3.83), Lukas Rambo (4.00), Bryce Walker (3.79) and Jacob Wood (4.00). Balassa, de Lorenzo and Walker each earned their third ITA Scholar-Athlete award. It was the second for Bellan and Walker and the first for Wood.
Harding posted a 3.22 GPA. The Bisons receive the All-Academic Team honor for the fourth consecutive year.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Harding women's tennis had seven team members named ITA Scholar-Athlete Tuesday, as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its postseason academic honors. Harding also received the All-Academic Team citation.
The ITA requires a 3.50 GPA or higher to be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and requires a team to have a 3.20 GPA or higher to be named an ITA All-Academic Team.
Harding's honorees included Romane Britt (3.71 GPA), Allison Carpenter (4.00), Emily Carpenter (4.00), Lindy Carpenter (4.00), Allison Jenkins (4.00), Rachel McCrae (4.00) and Jingjing Yang (3.52). Jenkins and each of the Carpenters won the award for the fourth time. It was McCrae's third honor and the first for Yang.
Harding posted a 3.54 GPA as a team. The Lady Bisons received the All-Academic Team honor for the sixth consecutive year.
