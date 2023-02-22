The Harding men's tennis team battled back-and-forth with Mississippi College on Monday at the Elliott Tennis Center but eventually fell 4-3 in the home opener. The loss snaps Harding's four-match win streak and drops them to 4-2 on the season. Mississippi College improves to 2-2.

The Bisons swept the doubles action for the third straight match. Milosh Petrovic and Andres Urquiola grabbed the first win with a 6-2 victory at No. 3. Cas de Ruiter and Cian Mikkelsen won their sixth straight match at No. 2, 6-3. Dani Ortiz and Teodor Zlatar went the distance and needed a tiebreaker to grab the final win at No. 1, 7-6.

