The Harding men's tennis team battled back-and-forth with Mississippi College on Monday at the Elliott Tennis Center but eventually fell 4-3 in the home opener. The loss snaps Harding's four-match win streak and drops them to 4-2 on the season. Mississippi College improves to 2-2.
The Bisons swept the doubles action for the third straight match. Milosh Petrovic and Andres Urquiola grabbed the first win with a 6-2 victory at No. 3. Cas de Ruiter and Cian Mikkelsen won their sixth straight match at No. 2, 6-3. Dani Ortiz and Teodor Zlatar went the distance and needed a tiebreaker to grab the final win at No. 1, 7-6.
The Choctaws took the first singles match to tie the dual at 1-1 before Dani Ortiz, the No. 7 ranked singles player in the country, won his fourth straight match at No. 1, 6-2, 7-5. The Choctaws tied the match again at 2-2 with a win at No. 4, before Bryce Walker grabbed his sixth straight victory at No. 5 in three sets, 2-6, 6-0, 7-5.
Mississippi College went on to take the remaining two matches in three sets at No. 3 and No. 6 to take the match 4-3.
The Bisons will travel to Memphis on Saturday for a doubleheader against West Florida at 10 a.m. and Christian Brothers at 3 p.m.
The Harding women's tennis team fell in their home-opener on Monday, 6-1 against Mississippi College at the Elliott Tennis Center. Harding falls to 3-8 on the season while Mississippi College improves to 4-0.
The Choctaws jumped out to a 1-0 lead after doubles action with wins at No. 1 and No. 3. Jing Jing Yang and Lina Romero grabbed the lone Lady Bisons victory with a 6-2 win at No. 2. Yang and Romero improved to 6-3 in dual matches this season.
After a lineup change for the Lady Bisons in singles, the Choctaws clinched the match, grabbing the first four singles matches in straight sets at No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6. Karli Roux won her team leading 13th match, defeating Emma Roberts in a third-set tiebreaker 6-2, 5-7, 11-9. Grace Dodd battled at No. 1 but eventually fell 5-7, 6-2, 10-4.
The Lady Bisons will travel to Memphis on Saturday (Feb. 25) to take on West Florida at 10 a.m. and Christian Brothers at 3 p.m.
