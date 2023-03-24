The Harding men's tennis team battled back and forth all day with No. 38-ranked Washburn in Topeka, Kansas on Thursday, before eventually falling 4-3. The Bisons are now 7-7 on the year, while Washburn improves to 9-4.

The match opened with the doubles action, which saw the Ichabods take the 1-0 lead. Washburn grabbed an easy win at No. 2, taking it 6-1, before winning a tight match at No. 3, 6-4. Harding's top doubles duo of Cas de Ruiter and Cian Mikkelsen were leading 5-4 before their match was stopped.

