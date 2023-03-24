The Harding men's tennis team battled back and forth all day with No. 38-ranked Washburn in Topeka, Kansas on Thursday, before eventually falling 4-3. The Bisons are now 7-7 on the year, while Washburn improves to 9-4.
The match opened with the doubles action, which saw the Ichabods take the 1-0 lead. Washburn grabbed an easy win at No. 2, taking it 6-1, before winning a tight match at No. 3, 6-4. Harding's top doubles duo of Cas de Ruiter and Cian Mikkelsen were leading 5-4 before their match was stopped.
The Ichabods moved ahead 3-0 with two straight set victories at No. 1 and No. 2, putting them one more singles victory away from taking the match. The Bisons earned their first point of the match when freshman Jaydon Van Vreden picked up his first victory in a dual match, winning 7-6, 6-4 at No. 6.
Washburn clinched the match with a three set victory at No. 4, but the Bisons took the final two matches to pull the final score to 4-3. Edoardo D'Arrigo picked up his fourth win with a hard fought 7-6, 7-6 victory at No. 5. Mikkelsen picked up his fifth singles win with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win at No. 3 to finish the match.
The Bisons will play one more match in Kansas, traveling to Wichita to take on Newman on Friday (March 24) at 11 a.m.
