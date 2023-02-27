SEARCY — In the bottom of the 12th inning, Chelsea Blankenship hit a bunt single back up the middle that scored Madison Fraley from second to defeat Oklahoma Baptist 1-0 Sunday in Great American Conference action. With the win, the Lady Bisons won the series 2-1.
It was Harding third longest game in program history. Harding played a 12-inning game against Southeastern Oklahoma in 2017. The longest game in program history was a 14-inning game at home in 2015 against Henderson State.
Oklahoma Baptist falls to 14-4 on the season.
Lily Tanski (5-0) went the distance for Harding (15-3, 2-1 GAC), giving up six hits, walking one and striking out three. She ties Hannah Johnson who pitched all 12 innings against Southeastern Oklahoma in 2017. It was Tanski's first shutout this season and her 12th of her career.
At the plate, the Lady Bisons were paced by senior Hannah Garrett, who went 2-for-3 on the day with a double. Four other Harding players had a hit in the game.
- Oklahoma Baptist went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
- Tanski faced 43 Oklahoma Baptist hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and 25 fly balls while striking out three.
- The Lady Bisons drew four walks from Oklahoma Baptist pitching.
- Harding left eight runners on base and Oklahoma Baptist left seven.
- Oklahoma Baptist was led offensively by senior Sydney Adler, who went 2-for-2 with a double.
Harding will be back in action next weekend when it hosts Southern Arkansas in a three-game series starting Friday with a doubleheader at 4 p.m.
SEARCY — The Harding softball team opened Great American Conference play and had its home opener Saturday at the HU Softball Field. The Lady Bisons fell 3-0 in the first game of the doubleheader but rebounded to win 3-1 in game two.
Harding moves to 14-3 overall and 1-1 in the GAC.
Oklahoma moves to 14-3 overall and 1-1 in the GAC.
GAME 1 (Oklahoma Baptist 3, Harding 0)
Sophomore Riley Price (7-2) started for Harding. The right-hander went the distance, giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits, allowing no walks and striking out five.
Price also led the way offensively for the Lady Bisons, going 2-for-2 with a walk. Senior Hanna Jones also had two hits in the game.
Oklahoma Baptist scored three runs on three hits in the top of the first inning. Morgan Max highlighted the inning when she hit a two-run double down the left field line.
- Harding outhit Oklahoma Baptist at a 7-6 clip.
- Harding pitchers faced 26 Oklahoma Baptist hitters in the game, allowing seven ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out five.
- Oklahoma Baptist was led offensively by sophomore Morgan Max, who went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI.
GAME 2 (Harding 3, Oklahoma Baptist 1)
Senior Lily Tanski fanned eight Oklahoma Baptist hitters over 6 1/3 innings of work to help lead the Harding Lady Bisons to a 3-1 victory.
In addition to her eight strikeouts, Tanski (4-0) gave up one run on eight hits. Abby Burch picked up the save getting the last two outs in the seventh. It was her seventh save of the season.
At the plate, Harding sophomore Leigha Harris, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Junior Jordan Cabana and senior Hannah Garrett also contributed for Harding, putting together two hits in three trips to the plate.
Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, Harding took a 3-1 lead when Leigha Harris hit a three-run home run down the right field line. It was her first of the season.
- Every Harding starter reached base safely in the win.
- Harding out-hit Oklahoma Baptist at a 9-8 clip.
- Harding went 4-for-9 (.444) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers limited Oklahoma Baptist to just 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 31 Oklahoma Baptist hitters in the game, allowing two ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out nine.
- Oklahoma Baptist was led offensively by sophomore Morgan Max, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
The two teams will wrap up their series Sunday with a single game starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.