SEARCY — In the bottom of the 12th inning, Chelsea Blankenship hit a bunt single back up the middle that scored Madison Fraley from second to defeat Oklahoma Baptist 1-0 Sunday in Great American Conference action. With the win, the Lady Bisons won the series 2-1.

It was Harding third longest game in program history. Harding played a 12-inning game against Southeastern Oklahoma in 2017. The longest game in program history was a 14-inning game at home in 2015 against Henderson State.

