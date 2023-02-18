SMYRNA, Tenn. — The Harding softball team got two more wins in the Music City Invitational Saturday. The Lady Bisons defeated McKendree 9-3 and Illinois-Springfield 7-1.
Harding improves to 11-2 overall.
McKendree falls to 1-2 and Illinois-Springfield falls to 5-4.
GAME 1 (Harding 9, McKendree 3)
Hanna Jones racked up four hits to help propel the Harding Lady Bisons over the McKendree Bearcats 9-3.
Maegan Pistokache (1-1) got the win for Harding (10-2). The right-hander went five innings, giving up three runs, all of them earned, on six hits, allowing one walk and striking out four. Lily Tanski also pitched well, throwing two shutout innings without allowing a hit, walking none and striking out two.
Jones' four-hit day led the Lady Bisons offensively. Emma Curry put together a standout performance as well, going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Nicole Shano also contributed for Harding, putting together one hit in two trips to the plate while adding a triple, a walk and two RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Lady Bisons got things started in the top of the first scoring three runs on four hits. Emma Curry highlighted the inning with a two-run homer to center.
Leading 3-1, Harding scored two more runs in the fourth on RBIs by Nicole Shano and Leigha Harris.
McKendree got two more runs back in the fourth on three hits.
The Lady Bisons made it 9-3 in the seventh on RBI by Madison Fraley and Hannah Garrett.
GAME NOTES
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Bearcats at a 14-6 clip.
- Jones stole three bases and Garrett swiped two in the game.
- The Lady Bisons stole six bases as a team.
- Harding went 7-for-13 (.538) with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 27 McKendree hitters in the game, allowing three ground balls and 11 fly balls while striking out six.
- McKendree was led offensively by Olivia Stansbury, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.
GAME 2 (Harding 7, Illinois -Springfield 1)
Lily Tanski dominated Saturday, striking out eight Illinois-Springfield hitters over seven innings of work to help lead the Harding Lady Bisons past the Prairie Stars 7-1.
In addition to her eight strikeouts, Tanski (3-0) went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits and walking none for Harding (11-2).
Hanna Jones led the way offensively again for the Lady Bisons, going 2-for-4 with 2 RBI. Hannah Garrett put together a noteworthy game at the dish as well, going 2-for-2 with a double and a walk.
HOW IT HAPPENED
After 2.5 scoreless innings, Harding plated four runs on five hits. Hanna Jones knocked in two in the inning.
Illinois-Springfield scored its only run in the game in the fourth inning.
Harding got three more runs in the fourth on four hits. Nicole Shano and Emma Curry each had a RBI in the inning.
GAME NOTES
- Four Lady Bisons had multiple hits in the ballgame.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Prairie Stars at an 11-3 clip.
- Harding pitchers faced 24 Illinois-Springfield hitters in the game, allowing four ground balls and nine fly balls while striking out eight.
- Illinois-Springfield was led offensively by E. Brinkley, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and a RBI.
The Lady Bisons will wrap up the invitational Sunday taking on Northwood at 11 a.m., and Indianapolis at 1 p.m.
