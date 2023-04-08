SEARCY — Nicole Shano hit a grand slam in the first inning and the 20th-ranked Harding softball team went on to beat Ouachita Baptist 10-0 in Great American Conference action Saturday. It was the Lady Bisons first rule-run win of the season.
Harding swept the series after winning both games on Friday. The Lady Bisons held Ouachita Baptist to only one run in the three-game series.
Harding improves to 33-9 overall and stay tied with Oklahoma Baptist for first place in the GAC standings with a 18-5 conference record.
Ouachita Baptist falls to 10-30 overall and 4-19 in the GAC.
Junior Maegan Pistokache was dealing on Saturday, tossing a three-hit shutout. She didn't walk a batter and struck out five. It was her third complete game and her second shutout this season.
In the batter's box, the Lady Bisons were led by senior Nicole Shano, who went 2-for-3 on the day with a double, a grand slam and six RBI. Sophomore Emma Curry also went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI. Sophomore Leigha Harris also put together three hits in three trips to the plate while adding an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
With the bases loaded and a 1-0 count in the first, Nicole Shano hit her third career grand slam. It was also her seventh home run this season.
Harding added four more runs on four hits in the third. Nicole Shano doubled in two runs and Hanna Jones knocked in two as well.
The Lady Bisons made it 10-0 in the fourth scoring two runs on four hits. Leigha Harris and Emma Curry each had an RBI in the inning.
GAME NOTES
- Nicole Shano's six RBI's is the tied for second most by a Harding player in a game. Leigha Harris knocked in seven at Christian Brothers last season.
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Tigers at a 12-3 clip.
- Harding went 6-for-13 (.462) with runners in scoring position.
- Maegan Pistokache faced 18 Ouachita Baptist hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and one fly ball while striking out five.
- Ouachita Baptist was led offensively by senior Heather Brown, who went 1-for-2.
- Tuesday Melton received the loss for the Tigers and falls to 8-17 overall.
FRIDAY DOUBLEHEADER
SEARCY — The 20th-ranked Harding softball team swept Ouachita Baptist in a Great American Conference doubleheader Friday. The Lady Bisons shutout the Tigers in the first game 3-0 and won the second game 3-1.
Abby Burch had a save in both games to break the Harding single season saves record. Burch broke Emma Dwyer's record who had 12 saves during the 2019 season.
Harding improves to 32-9 overall and 17-5 in the GAC.
Ouachita Baptist falls to 10-29 overall and 4-18 in the GAC.
GAME ONE (Harding 3, Ouachita Baptist 0)
Sophomore Riley Price and junior Abby Burch combined to toss a shutout in game one. Price (15-3) started and picked up the win, going 6 1/3 innings while giving up three hits, walking one, and striking out five.
At the plate, the Lady Bisons were led by senior Madison Fraley who went 3-for-3. Riley Price went 1-for-3 in the game with a home run. Sophomore Leigha Harris also contributed for Harding, putting together one hit in two trips to the plate while adding a double and an RBI.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Riley Price got the scoring started for Harding in the second when she led off the inning with a homer to center. It was her first of the season. Nicole Shano also had an RBI in the inning when she hit a sacrifice fly to right.
Harding's third run came in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Leigha Harris.
GAME NOTES
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Tigers at a 7-3 clip.
- Harding pitchers limited Ouachita Baptist to just 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
- Harding pitchers faced 24 Ouachita Baptist hitters in the game, allowing 11 ground balls and three fly balls while striking out five.
- Ouachita Baptist was led offensively by freshman Madyson Shoebottom, who went 2-for-3.
- Sophomore Tuesday Melton received the loss for Ouachita Baptist and falls to 8-15 on the season.
GAME TWO (Harding 3, Ouachita Baptist 1)
Senior Lily Tanski was dominant on Friday, punching out a season-high 11 Ouachita Baptist hitters over six innings of work. In addition to her 11 strikeouts, Tanski (10-3) tossed six innings, giving up one run on three hits and walking none. Junior Abby Burch broke the Harding season save record, throwing one shutout inning while allowing one hit, with no walks and one strikeout.
At the plate, the Lady Bisons were led by sophomore Emma Curry, who went 2-for-2 on the day with a walk and two RBI. Junior Jordan Cabana also had two hits in the game.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Lady Bisons took a 2-0 lead in the first off three hits. Emma Curry hit a single through the left side that scored Nicole Shano and Leigha Harris.
Ouachita Baptist got a run back in the sixth when Erin Williams hit a double to right center that scored Hope Waid.
Harding added an insurance run in the sixth when Kate Pierce hit a pinch hit sac fly to left that scored Jordan Cabana.
GAME NOTES
- The Lady Bisons out-hit the Tigers at an 8-4 clip.
- Harding pitchers faced 27 Ouachita Baptist hitters in the game, allowing four ground balls and five fly balls while striking out 12.
- The Lady Bisons left eight runners on base.
- Ouachita Baptist was led offensively by junior Erin Williams, who went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
- Maggi Huddleston started for Ouachita Baptist and took the loss to fall to 1-11 on the season.
Harding will be back in action Tuesday when it travels to Russellville, Arkansas to take on Arkansas Tech at 4 p.m. The two teams played a GAC doubleheader on March 14 and will wrap up their three-game series Tuesday.
