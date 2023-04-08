burch

Harding junior pitcher Abby Burch had saves in both games Friday to break the school single-season saves record. The Lady Bisons held OBU to a single score in three games to sweep the GAC series.

 hardingsports.com

SEARCY — Nicole Shano hit a grand slam in the first inning and the 20th-ranked Harding softball team went on to beat Ouachita Baptist 10-0 in Great American Conference action Saturday. It was the Lady Bisons first rule-run win of the season.

Harding swept the series after winning both games on Friday. The Lady Bisons held Ouachita Baptist to only one run in the three-game series.

