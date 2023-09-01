Lady Bisons soccer opens season with victory at Southwest Baptist
SEARCY – The Harding women’s soccer team opened its 2023 campaign with a 3-1 win at Southwest Baptist Thursday. All three goals came in the first half.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
SEARCY – The Harding women’s soccer team opened its 2023 campaign with a 3-1 win at Southwest Baptist Thursday. All three goals came in the first half.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Senior transfer Gabriel Otero scored the first goal of the season for Harding men’s soccer, but it was not enough as Christian Brothers dealt the Bisons a 3-1 loss Thursday in both teams’ season opener.
With Christian Brothers leading 3-0, Otero, a native of Brazil and transfer from Williams Baptist, scored in the 57th minute on an assist from senior midfielder Stefano Silva, Harding’s lone returning All-Great American Conference performer.
After managing only two shots in the first half, Harding responded with a 10-shot effort in the second half ... Harding also earned both of its two corner kicks in the second half.
Harding is 0-1 to start the season ... the Bisons’ last victory in a season opener was a 3-1 victory over William Jewell in 2019.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
GABRIEL OTERO scored his first goal as a Bison ... he had six goals in 20 games last season at Williams Baptist.
STEFANO SILVA recorded his third career assist.
BRANDON SOUTHARD and CLAY GLOMSKI both earned starts in their Harding debuts ... Southard is a freshman from Jonesboro, Arkansas, and graduate of Valley View High School ... Glomski is also from Jonesboro and played at Jonesboro High School.
ETHAN BOLES and JIMMY TUYISHIME also played their first games as Bisons off the bench.
JARED NITZ made his 24th start at goalkeeper and will tie Ryan Hamilton for fourth in career goalkeeper starts with his next start ... recorded a career-high 10 saves, topping his previous best mark of eight.
SERIES NOTES
This was the 26th meeting between Harding and Christian Brothers ... the Bisons are still seeking their first victory over the Bucs.
UP NEXT
Harding continues its Tennessee road trip with a matchup against Union (TN) of Jackson on Saturday at 7 p.m. Union leads the series 5-1-2 and won 2-0 in Searcy last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.