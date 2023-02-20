The Harding men's tennis team dominated on Sunday, dropping just two sets, and defeated Texas-Dallas 7-0 on the road. The Bisons improved to 4-1 while Texas-Dallas fell to 1-2.

The Bisons once again swept the doubles action, and has only lost one doubles match in dual matches. Milosh Petrovic and Andres Urquiola teamed up to grab the first victory at No. 2, 6-1. For Petrovic, the win was his 20th career doubles victory. Cas De Ruiter and Cian Mikkelsen won their fifth consecutive match, this time at No. 1, 6-4. Bryce Walker and Edoardo D'Arrigo needed a tiebreaker but got the win at No. 4, 7-6.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.