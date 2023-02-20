The Harding men's tennis team dominated on Sunday, dropping just two sets, and defeated Texas-Dallas 7-0 on the road. The Bisons improved to 4-1 while Texas-Dallas fell to 1-2.
The Bisons once again swept the doubles action, and has only lost one doubles match in dual matches. Milosh Petrovic and Andres Urquiola teamed up to grab the first victory at No. 2, 6-1. For Petrovic, the win was his 20th career doubles victory. Cas De Ruiter and Cian Mikkelsen won their fifth consecutive match, this time at No. 1, 6-4. Bryce Walker and Edoardo D'Arrigo needed a tiebreaker but got the win at No. 4, 7-6.
De Ruiter won his fourth straight singles match and picked up his first win at the No. 1 line with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Walker picked up his tenth win of the season with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 4. Mikkelsen improved to 3-0 on the season with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 5.
D'Arrigo battled back from a set down to win 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 at No. 3. Petrovic picked up his fourth straight, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2. Urquiola finished the sweep with a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 6 to snap a four-match losing streak.
The Bisons will have their home-opener on Monday (Feb. 20) in Searcy when it hosts Mississippi College, beginning at 10 a.m.
The Harding women's tennis team defeated Texas-Dallas 5-2 on Sunday in their final match of their five game road trip this weekend. The Lady Bisons improved to 3-7 on the season while the Comets fell to 3-1.
The Comets grabbed the 1-0 lead with two match victories in doubles action. Jing Jing Yang and Lina Romero won the first doubles match 6-3 at No. 2 but Harding fell at No. 1 and No. 3, both by a score of 6-4. The win was Yang and Romero's fifth win at the No. 2 line this season.
The Lady Bisons responded in singles action with a dominating performance, taking five of the six matches. Romero won her third straight match in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2. Karli Roux improved to 5-1 at the No. 3 line in dual matches on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-3 win. Yang snapped a three-match losing skid with a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 4.
At No. 5, Reka Pecsi grabbed the first victory of her career, taking a tight three-set match 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Rachel McCrae also snapped a three-match losing streak with a 6-0, 6-4 victory at No. 6 to close out the match.
The Lady Bisons will return to Searcy for their home-opener on Monday (Feb. 20) to take on Mississippi College, beginning at 10 a.m.
