The Harding men's tennis team traveled to Memphis on Sunday to take on Christian Brothers and came away with a 5-1 victory. Harding improves to 11-8 on the season while Christian Brothers falls to 7-12.
The match opened with singles action and The Bisons pulled ahead early. Ca De Ruiter dominated in his match at the No. 1 line, winning his 21st match of the season, 6-1, 6-1. Bryce Walker posted a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 4. The win was Walker's fourth consecutive and the 50th of his career.
The Bisons clinched the match with wins at No. 3 and No. 5. Cian Mikkelsen won at No. 3 6-1, 6-1. Edoardo D'Arrigo won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 5. The Buccaneers picked up a victory at No. 2 before Andres Urquiola closed out the match with a 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 6
The Bisons will open the MIAA/GAC Men's Tennis Championships on Thursday April 20 at 10 a.m. with the opponent to be named later.
The Harding men's tennis team needed a victory over No. 44 ranked Southeastern Oklahoma on Friday to continue their season into the MIAA/GAC Men's Tennis Championships and that is exactly what the Bisons got. Milosh Petrovic clinched the victory for the Bisons by winning the third set tiebreaker.
Harding improves to 10-8 on the season and 2-1 in conference action and clinched the No. 1 seed for GAC teams in the conference tournament next week in Edmond, Oklahoma. Southeastern Oklahoma falls to 11-8 on the season and 1-2 in conference.
The Bisons opened the match the same way they typically do, securing the doubles point. The No. 11 ranked doubles team of Cas De Ruiter and Cian Mikkelsen opened the match with an easy 6-1 victory at No. 1. The pair improved to 15-0 on the season. Petrovic and Andres Urquoila clinched the doubles point at No. 3 with a 6-3 victory after the Savage Storm won at No. 2.
Teodor Zlatar, the No. 16 ranked singles player in NCAA Division II pushed the lead to 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 3. The Savage Storm responded with three singles victories at No. 1, No. 2, and No. 4 to put them one match away from the victory.
Bryce Walker picked up his third straight victory after falling behind by one set at No. 6 and finished off the match winning 5-7, 7-6, 6-2. With the match all coming down to the No. 5 line, Petrovic had to go to a third set tiebreaker but eventually won 7-4 to finish his match with the 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 victory.
Women's Tennis Drops Regular Season Finale
The Harding women's tennis team wrapped up the regular season on Friday, falling 4-3 on the road to Southeastern Okla. In Durant, Oklahoma. The Lady Bisons are now 8-14 on the season and 2-3 in GAC action while Southeastern Okla. Is 5-12 overall and 2-2 in conference action.
The Lady Bisons got off to a great start by sweeping the doubles action for only the fourth time this season and for the first time since March 30 against Ouachita Baptist. Lina Romero and Karli Roux started the match off with a 6-2 win at No. 2. Rachel McCrae and Ashley Nilsson followed closely behind at No. 3, winning 6-3 to clinch the point for the Lady Bisons.
Nilsson helped push the Lady Bisons early lead to 2-0 with her second straight win at No. 6, 6-4, 6-0. The Savage Storm took the next three matches at No. 1, No. 3, and No. 4 in straight sets before McCrae evened the match at 3-3 with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 5. McCrae's win was her 40th career singles victory. Roux led after her first set but eventually fell in three to give the Savage Storm the victory.
The Lady Bisons will begin the GAC Tournament on Thursday, April 20 in Bentonville, Arkansas. The Lady Bisons will play at 2 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.
