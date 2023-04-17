The Harding men's tennis team traveled to Memphis on Sunday to take on Christian Brothers and came away with a 5-1 victory. Harding improves to 11-8 on the season while Christian Brothers falls to 7-12.

The match opened with singles action and The Bisons pulled ahead early. Ca De Ruiter dominated in his match at the No. 1 line, winning his 21st match of the season, 6-1, 6-1. Bryce Walker posted a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 4. The win was Walker's fourth consecutive and the 50th of his career.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.