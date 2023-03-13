The Harding men's tennis team won all singles matches in a 6-0 sweep of Missouri-St. Louis on Friday afternoon before falling to McKendree 5-2 in the late night match. Harding is now 7-4 on the season.

Against Missouri-St. Louis, the teams opened the match with singles action. The Bisons won all six matches and clinched the match before doubles action.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.