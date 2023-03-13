The Harding men's tennis team won all singles matches in a 6-0 sweep of Missouri-St. Louis on Friday afternoon before falling to McKendree 5-2 in the late night match. Harding is now 7-4 on the season.
Against Missouri-St. Louis, the teams opened the match with singles action. The Bisons won all six matches and clinched the match before doubles action.
Dani Ortiz won his match at No. 1, 7-6, 6-3. Teodor Zlatar returned to the lineup after missing the last two matches and won at No. 2, 6-3, 6-1. Cas de Ruiter won his fourth straight match at No. 3, 7-5, 6-3.
Bryce Walker picked up his third straight victory, grabbing the 7-5, 7-5 win at No. 4. Andres Urquiola won at No. 5, 6-2, 6-4. Edoardo D'Arrigo was the lone Bison to be pushed to three sets, but won 4-6, 6-1, 10-2.
In the night cap, the Bisons dropped the doubles point for only the second time this season. De Ruiter and Cian Mikkelsen improved to 10-0 on the season with a 6-3 win at No. 2.
In singles action, de Ruiter continued his great day with another win at No. 3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. Walker also picked up his second win of the day, this time at No. 5, with a 7-6, 6-3 victory.
The Bisons will host Texas-Permian Basin on Thursday (March 16) at the Elliott Tennis Complex in Searcy at 1 p.m.
The Harding women's tennis dropped to 5-10 on the season after falling on the road to Missouri-St. Louis, 4-2. Missouri-St. Louis improves to 5-2 on the season.
The teams began the match with singles action instead of doubles.
The Tritons, playing with just five players, took the top four singles matches. Karli Roux and Jing Jing Yang both were able to grab a set at No. 2 and No. 4, but eventually fell in three sets.
Rachel McCrare grabbed the only match win for the Lady Bisons, winning her third straight, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 5. The Lady Bisons also picked up a win by default at No. 6 giving them their second and final point.
The Lady Bisons will next host Texas-Permian Basin on Thursday (March 16) in Searcy at 1 p.m.
